Police: Two local men accused of threatening people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents

CHUBBUCK — Two local men were recently arrested after Chubbuck police say they threatened people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents.

John Edward Polejewski, 34, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery after police say he threatened to stab a woman with kitchen knives, punched her in the back of the head and kicked her in the leg.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. Monday when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for the report of a physical disturbance between Polejewski and the woman, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The victim told responding officers a verbal argument turned physical and resulted in Polejewski punching her in the head and kicking her in the back of the leg, police said. The officers did not observe any markings on the woman’s head but noted bruising to her leg.

Additionally, the woman said Polejewski was holding a kitchen filet knife and a smaller steak knife in his hands during the argument and raised them above his head and threatened to stab her, according to the police report.

Initially, Polejewski said no knives were used during the incident but later said he was doing the dishes when the argument ensued and as a result had knives in his hand but never threatened the woman with them, police said.

Polejewski was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 3 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Polejewski to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Polejewski faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Additionally, prosecutors intend to seek an enhancement penalty against Polejewski for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could increase any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.

He also faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor battery charge.

Richard Damien Jacobus, 47, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he threatened a local man with a handgun on Sept. 11.

The incident began to unfold around 2:50 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Callie Street in Chubbuck, according to a police report the Journal recently obtained.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim in the case, who said the incident had occurred as the result of an ongoing dispute with Jacobus, who is his neighbor, according to police.

The victim said a verbal altercation occurred between him and Jacobus a few days prior and again before he was threatened, police said.

While the man and Jacobus were arguing and calling each other profanities, Jacobus pulled a handgun from his pocket, placed it against the man’s stomach and said, “I’ve been to Afghanistan and I should kill you,” police said.

Two of the victims family members reported witnessing the incident and two other neighbors also saw the confrontation but could not see whether or not Jacobus was armed, police said. The victim described the gun as a smaller handgun with a brown or gold marking, according to the report.

Officers interviewed Jacobus and he declined to provide any details about the incident, but did give the officer permission to retrieve the gun he was accused of using during the incident, police said.

Jacobus was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into jail.

He appeared in front of Judge Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 12, during which his bond was set at $15,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Jacobus and the victim. Jacobus posted the bond later on Sept. 12 and was released from jail.

He was due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Jacobus faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.