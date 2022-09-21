ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Police: Two local men accused of threatening people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEEhH_0i3bRH2m00

CHUBBUCK — Two local men were recently arrested after Chubbuck police say they threatened people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents.

John Edward Polejewski, 34, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery after police say he threatened to stab a woman with kitchen knives, punched her in the back of the head and kicked her in the leg.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. Monday when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for the report of a physical disturbance between Polejewski and the woman, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The victim told responding officers a verbal argument turned physical and resulted in Polejewski punching her in the head and kicking her in the back of the leg, police said. The officers did not observe any markings on the woman’s head but noted bruising to her leg.

Additionally, the woman said Polejewski was holding a kitchen filet knife and a smaller steak knife in his hands during the argument and raised them above his head and threatened to stab her, according to the police report.

Initially, Polejewski said no knives were used during the incident but later said he was doing the dishes when the argument ensued and as a result had knives in his hand but never threatened the woman with them, police said.

Polejewski was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

Prosecutors during a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 3 will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Polejewski to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Polejewski faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Additionally, prosecutors intend to seek an enhancement penalty against Polejewski for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could increase any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.

He also faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor battery charge.

Richard Damien Jacobus, 47, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he threatened a local man with a handgun on Sept. 11.

The incident began to unfold around 2:50 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Callie Street in Chubbuck, according to a police report the Journal recently obtained.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim in the case, who said the incident had occurred as the result of an ongoing dispute with Jacobus, who is his neighbor, according to police.

The victim said a verbal altercation occurred between him and Jacobus a few days prior and again before he was threatened, police said.

While the man and Jacobus were arguing and calling each other profanities, Jacobus pulled a handgun from his pocket, placed it against the man’s stomach and said, “I’ve been to Afghanistan and I should kill you,” police said.

Two of the victims family members reported witnessing the incident and two other neighbors also saw the confrontation but could not see whether or not Jacobus was armed, police said. The victim described the gun as a smaller handgun with a brown or gold marking, according to the report.

Officers interviewed Jacobus and he declined to provide any details about the incident, but did give the officer permission to retrieve the gun he was accused of using during the incident, police said.

Jacobus was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into jail.

He appeared in front of Judge Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 12, during which his bond was set at $15,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Jacobus and the victim. Jacobus posted the bond later on Sept. 12 and was released from jail.

He was due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Jacobus faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chubbuck, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Chubbuck, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks. Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of strangulation and witness intimidation, now charged with escaping jail

IDAHO FALLS — A man already facing multiple felonies was in court again Monday — this time to face a charge of escaping from jail. Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was charged with felony escape on Aug. 19, after he was released from jail on a court-ordered furlough to a work release program that morning. He failed to return to jail that day and was found in Utah three days later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Prison#Violent Crime#The Idaho State Journal
Post Register

Man in stalking case sentenced to prison after drinking on probation

A man who initially was sentenced to probation in a stalking case has now been sentenced to prison. According to court records George Capson, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Bingham County to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison. An affidavit filed against him states that, in May, Capson went to a bar for five hours.
Idaho State Journal

Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
CHUBBUCK, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck

Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported. The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. Authorities have...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A wreck in Bannock County Wednesday night. It's near the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Rio Vista was closed in that area. On scene, you could see at least two vehicles involved. One of them was a large farm truck, which was tipped on it's The post Crash in Bannock County on Rio Vista appeared first on Local News 8.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents facing felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into jail

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents. Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies. The incident first unfolded in June when Hollowell was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Pocatello. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy