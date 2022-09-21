Read full article on original website
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
Lane County Sheriff's Office says to be prepared when mushroom hunting
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bus driver arrested for driving bus under the influence
SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE: This story has been updated here. A bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools has been arrested for driving a bus with students onboard while under the influence of alcohol, the Salem Police Department has reported. 42-year-old Katy Anne Fowler was arrested Thursday, September 22 for...
School bus driver accused of driving drunk during morning routes, Salem Police say
SALEM, Ore. — A 42-year-old school bus driver is facing 15 counts of reckless endangering, accused of driving Salem-Keizer Public Schools students while under the influence. Salem Police did not report any injuries to students. The investigation began on August 9 with reports that Katy Anne Fowler, a bus...
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
Sewer work will close Reedsport city street for a week
REEDSPORT, Ore. — A portion of Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport will be closed for about a week for sewer work. Residents in the area will also experience intermittent interruptions to sewer service during that time. The City of Reedsport says the work begins Thursday, September 22 and will last...
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
Willamette National Forest participates in Fee-free day for National Public Lands Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, The Willamette National Forest will join national parks, monuments and recreation areas across the U.S. by waiving fees on Saturday, September 24th. The fee waiver includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for...
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
Big move-in day at the University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
