Junction City, OR

KCBY

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Junction City, OR
Oregon State
Lane County, OR
Junction City, OR
KCBY

Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires

Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Sewer work will close Reedsport city street for a week

REEDSPORT, Ore. — A portion of Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport will be closed for about a week for sewer work. Residents in the area will also experience intermittent interruptions to sewer service during that time. The City of Reedsport says the work begins Thursday, September 22 and will last...
REEDSPORT, OR
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Big move-in day at the University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR

