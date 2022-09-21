Read full article on original website
Federal government approves of Oregon's plan for EV charging station build out
Oregon and dozens of other U.S. states received federal approval last week to use federal funding for the construction of the infrastructure of eclectic vehicle charging stations along all major roads and highways. This is in hope of bringing not only Oregon but the whole country closer to a standardized...
Free entrance at national parks, forests and trails in Oregon & Washington on Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees on Saturday (Sept. 24) for National Public Lands Day, letting people visit day-use sites for free. The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will all waive entrance and parking fees.
The Oregon Department of Education releases statement on low assessment scores
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released a statement regarding the low assessment scores seen across the state's school districts. In the statement, the ODE says they expected that the pandemic would have an impact on learning not only in the state but across the United States as well.
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties ahead of potential hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that are potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. He said the storm has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the next few days. DeSantis issued...
Oregon sees drop in student reading, writing, math scores amid pandemic, assessment finds
The Oregon Department of Education released its latest assessment scores for students, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows reading, writing, and math skills have dropped significantly. The ODE report, released early Thursday morning, offers the first look at student performance since pre-pandemic tests from...
