KCBY
Big move-in day at the University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
KCBY
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
KCBY
Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
KCBY
Sewer work will close Reedsport city street for a week
REEDSPORT, Ore. — A portion of Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport will be closed for about a week for sewer work. Residents in the area will also experience intermittent interruptions to sewer service during that time. The City of Reedsport says the work begins Thursday, September 22 and will last...
KCBY
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
KCBY
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
KCBY
Willamette National Forest participates in Fee-free day for National Public Lands Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day, The Willamette National Forest will join national parks, monuments and recreation areas across the U.S. by waiving fees on Saturday, September 24th. The fee waiver includes picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for...
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff's Office says to be prepared when mushroom hunting
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball takes down Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Thursday was the Opening Night of Pac-12 volleyball, the first rivalry game of the season. Both Oregon and Oregon State had some ups and downs in pre-season but which would come out on top?. The Ducks traveled up to Gill Coliseum to take on the Beavs,...
KCBY
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
KCBY
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
