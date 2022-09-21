ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Junction City, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Sewer work will close Reedsport city street for a week

REEDSPORT, Ore. — A portion of Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport will be closed for about a week for sewer work. Residents in the area will also experience intermittent interruptions to sewer service during that time. The City of Reedsport says the work begins Thursday, September 22 and will last...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Cedar Creek Fire crews make progress on mop up operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With scattered rain showers and high humidity levels, fire officials say weather conditions have helped moderate fire behavior. Officials say that crews are making progress on mop up operations; extinguishing hot spots, cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire. The...
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Silver#Hash Oil#Lcso
kpic

Oregon volleyball takes down Oregon State in Pac-12 Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Thursday was the Opening Night of Pac-12 volleyball, the first rivalry game of the season. Both Oregon and Oregon State had some ups and downs in pre-season but which would come out on top?. The Ducks traveled up to Gill Coliseum to take on the Beavs,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Big move-in day at the University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Hayward Field Welcome Party takes place Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy