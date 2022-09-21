Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Week 5 winners
Each week we’ll pick from the slate of games and allow you and the community to vote for who you think will win each contest. The results will be posted the following week. You are encouraged to participate in the polls and post your picks on Twitter and Facebook while tagging us in your picks.
Last week the community finished 8-3, bringing its record on the season to 34-14 through four weeks.
Blow are the polls for this week’s games.
Princeton at Lord Botetourt, Va.
Princeton Princeton 72 ( 58.54 % )
Lord Botetourt, Va Lord Botetourt, Va 51 ( 41.46 % )
Meadow Bridge at Greenbrier West
Meadow Bridge Meadow Bridge 7 ( 5.65 % )
Greenbrier West Greenbrier West 117 ( 94.35 % )
Independence at Westside
Independence Independence 126 ( 88.11 % )
Westside Westside 17 ( 11.89 % )
Bluefield at Richlands, Va.
Bluefield Bluefield 90 ( 72.58 % )
Richlands Richlands 34 ( 27.42 % )
Covington, Va. at James Monroe
Covington, Va Covington, Va 16 ( 13.22 % )
James Monroe James Monroe 105 ( 86.78 % )
Clay County at Liberty
Clay County Clay County 74 ( 63.25 % )
Liberty Liberty 43 ( 36.75 % )
Summers County at Midland Trail
Summers County Summers County 55 ( 42.64 % )
Midland Trail Midland Trail 74 ( 57.36 % )
Ripley at Oak Hill
Ripley Ripley 26 ( 22.81 % )
Oak Hill Oak Hill 88 ( 77.19 % )
Pocahontas County at Richwood
Pocahontas County Pocahontas County 83 ( 75.45 % )
Richwood Richwood 27 ( 24.55 % )
PikeView at Shady Spring
PikeView PikeView 65 ( 48.15 % )
Shady Spring Shady Spring 70 ( 51.85 % )
Beckley at Lincoln County
Beckley Beckley 101 ( 86.32 % )
Lincoln County Lincoln County 16 ( 13.68 % )
Man at Wyoming East
Man Man 89 ( 76.72 % )
Wyoming East Wyoming East 27 ( 23.28 % )
Weekly Results
Week 1: 7-5
Week 2: 10-3
Week 3: 9-3
Week 4: 8-3
