Superintendent’s Update ~ September 23
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 23, 2022, focuses on Lane Teacher receiving an Educator of the Year award; COVID-19 testing; Bedford Day; Founding Day; Rosh Hashanah; Mid-Autumn Festival; BHS in the Special Olympics; Bedford YFS free dinner and discussion; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; Suicide Prevention Month and Dial 988; Open House Dates; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Free Lunch for All; Kicks for Cancer; and The Wall that Heals.
Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles
Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
The Wall That Heals ~ Visiting VA Bedford on Springs Road ~ Til 2 pm on Sunday, September 25
More than 150 motorcycles escorted The Wall That Heals (TWTH) onto the VA Bedford Healthcare System grounds early on Tuesday afternoon where it was greeted by an enormous American flag—suspended from the tip of Ladder One over Springs Road—and scores of volunteers. The Wall that Heals exhibit will...
Bedford YFS Offers Minding Your Mind Free Dinner and Discussion ~ September 26
The Bedford Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department is hosting a Community Dinner and Discussion to nourish your mind and body on Monday, September 26, 6 pm-8 pm at the First Church of Christ Congregational at 25 Great Road. YFS invites community members, parents/caregivers, teens, and tweens for programming about...
Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank
Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
Planner Outlines Efforts to Expand Affordable Housing Inventory
Town Planning Director Tony Fields briefed the Housing Partnership at a recent meeting on a range of ongoing and proposed projects and policies that could expand Bedford’s inventory of affordable housing. Fields cited efforts to realize goals identified in a 2019 townwide housing study. These include “diversifying the housing...
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
Elaine Garnache, Bedford Children’s Librarian, to Retire Soon
For the many children and caregivers who love the Children’s room at the Bedford Free Public Library, you may want to stop by in the next few days to say “farewell and thank you” to a familiar face. Elaine Garnache, who has held the position of Children’s...
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update
Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
Bedford Police Department Joins ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ Campaign, Asks Residents to Report Suspicious Activity
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign is designed to help raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and related crime, and how to report suspicious activity to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Sunday, Sept. 25 is National “If You See...
Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way
In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Bucs Defense, QB Dominate at Newburyport
Each team had a quarterback named Miles at the high school football game in Newburyport Friday night. And you didn’t need a scorecard to tell them apart. Bedford High School senior Eric Miles ran for 266 yards, passed for another 92, scored four rushing touchdowns, and threw for another.
BUCS Beat Woburn, 21-14
The Bedford Buccaneers won Friday night’s football game, beating previously undefeated Woburn, 21-14.
Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project
Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
