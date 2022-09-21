~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO