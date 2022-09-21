ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ September 23

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 23, 2022, focuses on Lane Teacher receiving an Educator of the Year award; COVID-19 testing; Bedford Day; Founding Day; Rosh Hashanah; Mid-Autumn Festival; BHS in the Special Olympics; Bedford YFS free dinner and discussion; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; Suicide Prevention Month and Dial 988; Open House Dates; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Free Lunch for All; Kicks for Cancer; and The Wall that Heals.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles

Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Bedford, MA
Government
The Bedford Citizen

Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank

Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail

Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Cancer Research#Charity#The Jimmy Fund Five#The Boston Marathon#The Jimmy Fund Walk#Newton Rrb#Hopkinton Rrb
The Bedford Citizen

Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022

~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update

Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way

In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House

The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
The Bedford Citizen

Bucs Defense, QB Dominate at Newburyport

Each team had a quarterback named Miles at the high school football game in Newburyport Friday night. And you didn’t need a scorecard to tell them apart. Bedford High School senior Eric Miles ran for 266 yards, passed for another 92, scored four rushing touchdowns, and threw for another.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project

Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy