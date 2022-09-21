ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

In Front of Your Face review – a gentle Korean pleasure

A meditative, delicately observed study of a Korean woman’s return to her home town after a long period living and working abroad, In Front of Your Face is a gentle pleasure and, as such, may not be a picture that will win new fans to the films of director Hong Sang-soo. But admirers of his distinctive style – long takes, zooms, social awkwardness, vast quantities of strong alcohol – will be beguiled by this bittersweet series of encounters. Much of the film’s allure comes from a mesmerising Lee Hye-yeong, playing a former actor hoping to reconnect with the past and come to terms with the future.
MOVIES
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Congressman’s creepy Nia Long tweet

Things are not going well for American actress Nia Long. Her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, got suspended for the season on Friday after an “inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship” with a female staffer. Worse, the Celtics had known for months about Udoka cheating on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy