Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness
Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
The Wall That Heals ~ Visiting VA Bedford on Springs Road ~ Til 2 pm on Sunday, September 25
More than 150 motorcycles escorted The Wall That Heals (TWTH) onto the VA Bedford Healthcare System grounds early on Tuesday afternoon where it was greeted by an enormous American flag—suspended from the tip of Ladder One over Springs Road—and scores of volunteers. The Wall that Heals exhibit will...
Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
Superintendent’s Update ~ September 23
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 23, 2022, focuses on Lane Teacher receiving an Educator of the Year award; COVID-19 testing; Bedford Day; Founding Day; Rosh Hashanah; Mid-Autumn Festival; BHS in the Special Olympics; Bedford YFS free dinner and discussion; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; Suicide Prevention Month and Dial 988; Open House Dates; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Free Lunch for All; Kicks for Cancer; and The Wall that Heals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank
Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
Bedford YFS Offers Minding Your Mind Free Dinner and Discussion ~ September 26
The Bedford Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department is hosting a Community Dinner and Discussion to nourish your mind and body on Monday, September 26, 6 pm-8 pm at the First Church of Christ Congregational at 25 Great Road. YFS invites community members, parents/caregivers, teens, and tweens for programming about...
Vegetation Returns to Part of Fawn Lake’s Surface – As Expected
Aquatic vegetation has returned to cover much of the surface of Fawn Lake. And according to the town’s conservation administrator, that’s not a surprise, irrespective of the 2020 dredging of the lake floor. “What is seen on the lake now is what would be expected, given the project...
Bedford Police Department Joins ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ Campaign, Asks Residents to Report Suspicious Activity
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign is designed to help raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and related crime, and how to report suspicious activity to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Sunday, Sept. 25 is National “If You See...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Committees Debate Merits of Bikeway Extension – on the Trail
A site visit to a segment of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension Friday, hosted by the Arbor Resources Committee (BARC), transmuted into a wide-ranging discussion on the merits of the project. Five BARC members were joined by Select Board Chair Emily Mitchell and single members of the Conservation Commission and...
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update
Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Town Meeting Petitioner Aims to Suspend, Relocate Fire Station Project
Opponents of locating a new fire station at 139 The Great Road will attempt to suspend and relocate the project through two petitioner’s articles at the Nov. 14 special town meeting. One article, if passed, would halt any expenditures “except as necessary under contract.”. A companion article would...
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill
Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?
The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
Planning Board Issues Draft New Zoning Rules on Two-Family Dwellings; Opportunities to Comment
During the last year, the Planning Board has been considering changes to the Zoning Bylaw’s provisions for two-family dwellings. The aim is to broaden the circumstances in which two-family dwellings are allowed while applying some limitations on size and design. The Board has now produced a draft of the...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0