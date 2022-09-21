ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness

Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup

Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ September 23

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 23, 2022, focuses on Lane Teacher receiving an Educator of the Year award; COVID-19 testing; Bedford Day; Founding Day; Rosh Hashanah; Mid-Autumn Festival; BHS in the Special Olympics; Bedford YFS free dinner and discussion; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; Suicide Prevention Month and Dial 988; Open House Dates; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Free Lunch for All; Kicks for Cancer; and The Wall that Heals.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank

Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reformatory#Trail#Letter To The Editor#Katherine Tecci Please
The Bedford Citizen

Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House

The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update

Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022

Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill

Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?

The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy