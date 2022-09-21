ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way

In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness

Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022

~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank

Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles

Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House

The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup

Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project

Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 20

I am pleased to inform you that the Bedford Public School nursing staff will be able to begin COVID-19 symptomatic testing at school. Over the weekend the school nurses received approval from the state to administer rapid antigen testing using Abbott BinaxNOW or iHealth tests on-site at each school health office. This testing service is optional and consent is required prior to testing. See the link below to sign up for your student.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

South Road Gas Leak was a “Minimal Hazard”

Authorities closed a section of South Road for several hours Wednesday in response to a natural gas leak that turned out to be an old service line. A heavy piece of paving equipment “pinched” the line “and created a small leak under the ground pavement,” said Fire Chief David Grunes in an email.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail

Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Gets a Jump on Town Meeting Warrant

Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 – almost nine weeks away. But there are only seven articles on the warrant, so the Select Board voted most of their recommendations at Monday night’s board meeting. The board won’t close the warrant until Sept. 26, although Aug. 31...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

Five residents from Bedford will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Sybil Zildjian, James Vanaria, Robert Fanelli, Ivy Sin, and Ed Teehan, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
