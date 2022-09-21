Read full article on original website
Bedford YFS Offers Minding Your Mind Free Dinner and Discussion ~ September 26
The Bedford Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department is hosting a Community Dinner and Discussion to nourish your mind and body on Monday, September 26, 6 pm-8 pm at the First Church of Christ Congregational at 25 Great Road. YFS invites community members, parents/caregivers, teens, and tweens for programming about...
Health Department Offer Free Flu Vaccine Clinic in September and October
Reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever. The flu season traditionally starts in September and ends in April, with a peak in cases from January through March. Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bedford Health Department urges you to take the following three actions to protect yourself against a flu infection:
Public Works to host Fall Recycling Events – October 1st and 15th, 2022
~ Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Department of Public Works will once again host the semi-annual collection of hard to recycle materials. This year’s events feature paper shredding, styrofoam recycling and new this year, latex paint collection (Oct 1) as well as electronic recycling, tires, propane tanks and fire extinguishers (Oct 15).
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
The Wall That Heals ~ Visiting VA Bedford on Springs Road ~ Til 2 pm on Sunday, September 25
More than 150 motorcycles escorted The Wall That Heals (TWTH) onto the VA Bedford Healthcare System grounds early on Tuesday afternoon where it was greeted by an enormous American flag—suspended from the tip of Ladder One over Springs Road—and scores of volunteers. The Wall that Heals exhibit will...
Committees Debate Merits of Bikeway Extension – on the Trail
A site visit to a segment of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension Friday, hosted by the Arbor Resources Committee (BARC), transmuted into a wide-ranging discussion on the merits of the project. Five BARC members were joined by Select Board Chair Emily Mitchell and single members of the Conservation Commission and...
Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way
In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles
Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
Elaine Garnache, Bedford Children’s Librarian, to Retire Soon
For the many children and caregivers who love the Children’s room at the Bedford Free Public Library, you may want to stop by in the next few days to say “farewell and thank you” to a familiar face. Elaine Garnache, who has held the position of Children’s...
Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project
Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
Bedford residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
Five residents from Bedford will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Sybil Zildjian, James Vanaria, Robert Fanelli, Ivy Sin, and Ed Teehan, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
South Road Gas Leak was a “Minimal Hazard”
Authorities closed a section of South Road for several hours Wednesday in response to a natural gas leak that turned out to be an old service line. A heavy piece of paving equipment “pinched” the line “and created a small leak under the ground pavement,” said Fire Chief David Grunes in an email.
Select Board Gets a Jump on Town Meeting Warrant
Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 – almost nine weeks away. But there are only seven articles on the warrant, so the Select Board voted most of their recommendations at Monday night’s board meeting. The board won’t close the warrant until Sept. 26, although Aug. 31...
