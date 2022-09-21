Mendon man charged with attempted murder of officer

MENDON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Saturday standoff.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Lamont Reese was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.

His bond has been set at $2 million.

These charges stem from a Saturday evening standoff in Mendon.

The Three Rivers Commercial News reports that deputies were sent to Lane Avenue near Portage Street around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic assault.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said deputies entered the house to talk to the possible suspect, but saw the suspect “fidgeting” with a safe and bullets on the floor. The officers left and reported hearing shots fired from the home, the Three Rivers Commercial News said.

No one was hurt.

A standoff followed.

The Three Rivers Commercial News reports that earlier in the day, Reese was hurt during a crash. He was still hurt at the time of the standoff.

Just before midnight, deputies deployed tear gas, and Reese was taken into custody, the Three Rivers Commercial News said.

