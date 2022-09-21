ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Mendon man charged with attempted murder of officer

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

MENDON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Saturday standoff.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Lamont Reese was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.

His bond has been set at $2 million.

These charges stem from a Saturday evening standoff in Mendon.

The Three Rivers Commercial News reports that deputies were sent to Lane Avenue near Portage Street around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic assault.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said deputies entered the house to talk to the possible suspect, but saw the suspect “fidgeting” with a safe and bullets on the floor. The officers left and reported hearing shots fired from the home, the Three Rivers Commercial News said.

No one was hurt.

A standoff followed.

The Three Rivers Commercial News reports that earlier in the day, Reese was hurt during a crash. He was still hurt at the time of the standoff.

Just before midnight, deputies deployed tear gas, and Reese was taken into custody, the Three Rivers Commercial News said.

City
Reese, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
City
Mendon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
