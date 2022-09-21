Read full article on original website
Related
Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness
Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
Bedford YFS Offers Minding Your Mind Free Dinner and Discussion ~ September 26
The Bedford Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department is hosting a Community Dinner and Discussion to nourish your mind and body on Monday, September 26, 6 pm-8 pm at the First Church of Christ Congregational at 25 Great Road. YFS invites community members, parents/caregivers, teens, and tweens for programming about...
Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles
Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update
Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
Elaine Garnache, Bedford Children’s Librarian, to Retire Soon
For the many children and caregivers who love the Children’s room at the Bedford Free Public Library, you may want to stop by in the next few days to say “farewell and thank you” to a familiar face. Elaine Garnache, who has held the position of Children’s...
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank
Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
Planner Outlines Efforts to Expand Affordable Housing Inventory
Town Planning Director Tony Fields briefed the Housing Partnership at a recent meeting on a range of ongoing and proposed projects and policies that could expand Bedford’s inventory of affordable housing. Fields cited efforts to realize goals identified in a 2019 townwide housing study. These include “diversifying the housing...
Vegetation Returns to Part of Fawn Lake’s Surface – As Expected
Aquatic vegetation has returned to cover much of the surface of Fawn Lake. And according to the town’s conservation administrator, that’s not a surprise, irrespective of the 2020 dredging of the lake floor. “What is seen on the lake now is what would be expected, given the project...
O’ Come All Ye Readers ~ The Bedford Citizen at Bedford Day ~ Booth #84
It’s Bedford Day this Saturday and The Bedford Citizen will be there to listen to what you have to say. We will be there showing off our new logo, as well as a preview of the upcoming 2023 Bedford Guide. We also have Bedford Guides from the previous years if you need one.
Superintendent Update ~ September 20
I am pleased to inform you that the Bedford Public School nursing staff will be able to begin COVID-19 symptomatic testing at school. Over the weekend the school nurses received approval from the state to administer rapid antigen testing using Abbott BinaxNOW or iHealth tests on-site at each school health office. This testing service is optional and consent is required prior to testing. See the link below to sign up for your student.
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
Committees Debate Merits of Bikeway Extension – on the Trail
A site visit to a segment of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension Friday, hosted by the Arbor Resources Committee (BARC), transmuted into a wide-ranging discussion on the merits of the project. Five BARC members were joined by Select Board Chair Emily Mitchell and single members of the Conservation Commission and...
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill
Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
Bucs Defense, QB Dominate at Newburyport
Each team had a quarterback named Miles at the high school football game in Newburyport Friday night. And you didn’t need a scorecard to tell them apart. Bedford High School senior Eric Miles ran for 266 yards, passed for another 92, scored four rushing touchdowns, and threw for another.
Bedford Police Department Joins ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ Campaign, Asks Residents to Report Suspicious Activity
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign is designed to help raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and related crime, and how to report suspicious activity to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Sunday, Sept. 25 is National “If You See...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0