The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness

Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles

Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022

~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail

Please join me in voting to protect the Reformatory Branch Trail. There are many things I love about Bedford and the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the top items on that list. Our family has walked and ridden the Minuteman and the Narrow-Gauge Rail Trails and both are great options in our town. But I think there’s something unique and special about the Reformatory Branch Trail and I’d hate to see it lose the character that it has today.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Day 2022 Parade and Fair Photo Update

Thanks to the organizers throughout town and the gorgeous weather, Bedford Day 2022 started off successfully with crowds lining The Great Road for the annual parade and a well attended fair. The fireworks display is on schedule for 7:30pm tonight. For more Bedford Day 2022 photos, please see our Facebook...
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Demand Continues to Grow at Town Food Bank

Demand for the products and services of the town food bank continues to grow, Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter told the Board of Health at its meeting this week. Porter said the number of households served is about 160; a year ago the number was 90, and the...
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 20

I am pleased to inform you that the Bedford Public School nursing staff will be able to begin COVID-19 symptomatic testing at school. Over the weekend the school nurses received approval from the state to administer rapid antigen testing using Abbott BinaxNOW or iHealth tests on-site at each school health office. This testing service is optional and consent is required prior to testing. See the link below to sign up for your student.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House

The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill

Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022

Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bucs Defense, QB Dominate at Newburyport

Each team had a quarterback named Miles at the high school football game in Newburyport Friday night. And you didn’t need a scorecard to tell them apart. Bedford High School senior Eric Miles ran for 266 yards, passed for another 92, scored four rushing touchdowns, and threw for another.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Comments

