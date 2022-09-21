The case for Tim Plough

Tim Plough did not dig his grave at his introductory press conference, but he wetted the dirt and grabbed a shovel.

You know the line.

“I’ve had a saying for a long time that we’re not even going to look at the scoreboard until we have half-a-hundred,” Plough said on Jan 13, 2021. “Hashtag half-a-hundred.”

Oof.

After 15 games with Plough as Boise State’s offensive coordinator, the Broncos have hit “Hashtag half-a-hundred” one time: a 54-13 win over UTEP last season in a game where Boise State had a punt return touchdown.

This season, in particular, the stats are downright ugly. Boise State ranks outside the nation’s top 100 in total offense (318.7 ypg), passing offense (186.3 ypg), red-zone offense (77% scoring), first downs (52) and is a little less atrocious in a hoard of other categories.

As a result, it would be tough to find anyone around Boise with a lower approval rating than Plough, a once-loveable addition who fans have turned into a pariah. And, in some ways it makes sense. The offense is about as fun as the IRS and the guy in charge of that offense will take the blame.

“All you know is what you see, so to some degree, they’re right,” said Dan Hawkins, the former Boise State head coach who was Plough’s boss at UC Davis. “Then you have to look at all the bits and pieces that go into it. And I’m just telling you, Tim Plough, he’s as good as it gets and he’s trying to do it the best he can for what they have.”

Here’s another thing: This isn’t Plough’s brainchild.

This is Andy Avalos’ offense. This is Boise State’s offense.

In the first half of Saturday’s game, the Broncos threw the ball 16 times and ran the ball 19 times. They racked up 251 yards and put up 20 points.

They had the lead and became ultra-conservative.

In the second half, Boise State ran the ball 27 times and threw it just nine. The Broncos accounted for 76 total yards and probably wouldn’t have scored a touchdown without a fumble recovery on a kickoff.

“You’ve got to put all those other pieces in place a little bit,” Hawkins said. “And then him just trying to be a good soldier and figuring out what Andy wants and how Andy wants to do it.”

That is not Plough being some sort of imbecile who’s incapable of running a competent offense. That is a Plough being a team player and running the offense Boise State believes is best for it to win football games.

Asked about it Monday, Plough all-but-confirmed that.

“It’s not about what I want. It’s about what’s best for the team,” he said. “I think it’s a balance back and forth of what’s best for our team and our best player is our running back and our offensive line does better when they’re aggressive and they can come off the ball and we run the football. And protections become easier because you can play-action now.”

Plus, we heard all offseason about former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter’s involvement with helping the offense.

Koetter, touted as a great offensive mind, has been a major helper behind the scenes when it comes to game-planning and being a resource for the coaches. At one point, Plough actually said: “Any improvement we have offensively, he definitely has a lot of fingertips on those things.”

“Dirk Koetter and Tim Plough,” Hawkins said, “They could line up against anyone, anywhere and be fine.”

So here’s a little nugget of information: Before every game, the TV announcers broadcasting a team’s game has a production meeting with the head coaches, both coordinators and a few players from each team. It’s more informal than a normal press conference and the answers can be far more in-depth when a coach or player knows most of their words aren’t being transcribed verbatim.

Knowing that, listen to this exchange from Saturday’s broadcast.

“It was described to us that this offseason, in particular,” said play-by-play man Alex Faust, “they had a serious coaching conversation — all the coaches together — of who do they want to be. They don’t want to throw the ball all over the yard as much as they did. They still want to have some bit of that identity, some unpredictability. But they really want to establish the run game.”

Color analyst Petros Papadakis chimed in: “Well we’re looking at Andy Avalos and he is a defensive coach. And then you have George Holani, who is a really good running back. And you have Tim Plough, who is the offensive coordinator who comes from UC Davis and was more of an open-(offense) type of guy. And all of those things are starting to streamline themselves into something else.”

That something else is a run-heavy squad that is more methodical, more bruising than they are flashy or innovative. In other words, Boise State probably won’t score “Hashtag half-a-hundred” because it’s not trying to.

The Broncos’ are relying on an old-school identity to win games. Play good defense. Run the ball. Control the clock. Get off the field with a win.

“We have made a big shift offensively from a schematics (standpoint) and have put a lot of work into that and it’s going to take time,” Plough said. “We have a great defense and if we can protect the football and grind teams out in the run game and impose our will physically, that fits the identity of who we have right now and what we want to be. That’s our focus.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t want to throw the ball. No one wants to throw the ball more than I do. But it has to be what’s best for our team.”

Is it best for the team?

Perhaps it is. Perhaps it isn’t. But Boise State’s coaches — led by Avalos — think it’s the direction to take the Broncos offense, so that’s the direction Plough has taken the Broncos’ offense.

Judge Boise State for that. But don’t judge their offensive coordinator for carrying out orders.