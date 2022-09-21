Read full article on original website
Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
Is There a Roze Skin in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not there will be a Roze skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?
The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Fortnite to Vault Boogie Bombs in Next Update
Epic Games have revealed that the Boogie Bomb will be the next weapon put back in the vault as part of Fortnite's next update.
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Leaves Blizzard
Geoff Goodman, hero designer for the original Overwatch and its upcoming sequel, has left Blizzard. Goodman, who had been part of Overwatch's development since the start "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year," according to Blizzard. The news was first reported by PC Gamer on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard...
Overwatch 2 Developers Tease New Abilities for Upcoming Tanks and Supports
Overwatch 2 developers are excited about the new heroes that will be coming to the game. As Overwatch 2 prepares for its launch on Oct. 4, they recently hinted at the abilities of the game's tank and support heroes in an interview with Eurogamer. "With some of the new heroes...
