Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?

Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map

A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?

The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends

Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List

With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Leaves Blizzard

Geoff Goodman, hero designer for the original Overwatch and its upcoming sequel, has left Blizzard. Goodman, who had been part of Overwatch's development since the start "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year," according to Blizzard. The news was first reported by PC Gamer on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard...
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

