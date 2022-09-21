Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode
The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
Madden 23 Players Call for Ultimate Team Changes With #PackStrike
Madden NFL 23 players are calling on those in the Ultimate Team community to join its "#PackStrike" and boycott Madden Points transactions until changes are made to the mode.
FIFA 23 FUT Champions Rewards Detailed
FIFA 23 FUT Champions rewards have been revealed as content creators in the FIFA Ultimate Team community receive early access to the game. FIFA 23 is the latest entry in EA Sports' soccer, or football, franchise. FUT Champions is the premier competitive mode in Ultimate Team where players have a limited number of games to earn the most points possible for special rewards. The same system from FIFA 22 returns where players have to qualify through a play-off to gain access on the weekends.
FIFA・
Riot Games Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting for G2 Esports Valorant Spot Following Andrew Tate Fiasco
Riot Games reportedly planned to give G2 Esports a partnership spot in the VCT Americas League, but pivoted following owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez's involvement with Andrew Tate.
Iron Man Game in Development at EA Motive
A new Iron Man game has entered pre-production at EA Motive.
Panthers’ Bobrovsky on Year 2 of competition with Knight: ‘The team will win from it’
Sergei Bobrovsky always tries to keep his eyes forward and focused on whatever comes next. He takes a narrow view to playing goaltender in the NHL — not as focused on big-picture concerns as he is the next game or shot — yet even he couldn’t hide his feelings about a potential competition with Spencer Knight last year.
NHL・
Is There a Roze Skin in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not there will be a Roze skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Videogamedunkey Founds Games Publisher Bigmode
Videogamedunkey has co-founded a video games pu
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
