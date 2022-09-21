ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KY

Central Kentucky shooting report is thought to be a hoax, state police say

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Kentucky State Police said they believe a call about a possible shooting in Anderson County Tuesday evening is actually a case of swatting, and officers have cleared the area.

State police said they are investigating the incident, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area, which is just south of Lawrenceburg.

Swatting refers to “a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large presence of armed police officers to a residence, potentially putting officers and citizens in danger,” state police said in a news release. In Kentucky, it is a felony “punishable by up to five years in prison,” state police said.

State police asked anyone with any information to call the Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.

