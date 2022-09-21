ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
Pilots with Southwest Airlines picket in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pilots with Southwest Airlines lined up along Broadway on Wednesday to hold an informational picket. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) tells FOX 17 News the demonstration took place during the Southwest Spirit Party. The association said pilots have been in contract negotiations with the airline for nearly two years and there's been no movement.
Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
NDOT to add electric bike pilot program in Nashville

Hundreds of electric bikes are coming to the streets of Nashville. Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 35 e-bike racks will be added across areas of south and west Nashville. This is part of a pilot program. The e-bikes will not be allowed in downtown or East Nashville and if people try to take them their it won't go well.
Two dead after crash late Thursday on Briley

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead after a crash on Briley late Thursday. Metro Nashville Police say that the accident happened just before 11:30 Thursday night. The two car crash was by mile marker 25 on Briley northbound. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
TSU students begging state to give $500M owed to university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU) more than $500 million over a period of decades and local leaders are putting pressure on the legislature to make things right. It's money TSU leaders could use to address the need for more on-campus housing and the money...
Police: Nashville library bomb threat not credible

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — Metro Police investigators believe the bomb threat to a non-specified Nashville Public Library on Thursday "likely originated from out of state" and is not deemed credible. Nashville Public Library posted the following to their Twitter page late Thursday:. We want to update everyone on what’s...
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
Mayor announces new administration hires to aid Nashville's youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduced three new hires to further the administration's agenda to support the city's youth by continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor...
Paramedic shortage in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County leaders say they are in need of more paramedics. Right now they have several openings and what they are calling 'endless training opportunities.' The County EMA director says finding the right people to handle that training can be difficult. Joey Cooper, Director...
Siblings escape Murfreesboro house fire, 2 dogs saved

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A brother and sister were able to escape a house fire in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the residence on Roxbury Drive and found flames and smoke coming from the second story. The blaze was quickly contained.
Metro Nashville Police search for man who tried to rob Regions Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is working to identify and arrest a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank on Friday morning. MNPD says the man entered the 2250 Murfreesboro Pike location and handed the teller a note demanding money. The clerk responded to him the drawer...
