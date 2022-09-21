Read full article on original website
fox17.com
'The Fontanel' estate, formerly owned by Barbara Mandrell, to be auctioned in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 30,000 square foot mansion and event space, formerly owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell, will be auctioned in Nashville. Bob Parks Auction has announced that 'The Fontanel', a sprawling 221 acre estate which includes a distillery and winery, is currently looking for new ownership.
fox17.com
Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
fox17.com
Pilots with Southwest Airlines picket in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pilots with Southwest Airlines lined up along Broadway on Wednesday to hold an informational picket. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) tells FOX 17 News the demonstration took place during the Southwest Spirit Party. The association said pilots have been in contract negotiations with the airline for nearly two years and there's been no movement.
fox17.com
Nashville leaders, state reps fight for TSU to get more than $500 million state owes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local leaders renew the fight to get Tennessee State University (TSU) more than a half billion dollars in federal money improperly withheld by the state. The federal earmarks money every year for schools like TSU that do agricultural research, but the problem is that the...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
fox17.com
NDOT to add electric bike pilot program in Nashville
Hundreds of electric bikes are coming to the streets of Nashville. Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 35 e-bike racks will be added across areas of south and west Nashville. This is part of a pilot program. The e-bikes will not be allowed in downtown or East Nashville and if people try to take them their it won't go well.
fox17.com
Two dead after crash late Thursday on Briley
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead after a crash on Briley late Thursday. Metro Nashville Police say that the accident happened just before 11:30 Thursday night. The two car crash was by mile marker 25 on Briley northbound. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
fox17.com
Deferred law prohibiting smoking, vaping products in Nashville bars stirs up debate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An anti-smoking and vaping ordinance is stirring up debate among Nashville bar and club owners. While some council members say getting rid of all indoor smoking would protect workers and musicians, owners of some 21-and-up bars say it will drive them out of business. Santa’s...
fox17.com
TSU students begging state to give $500M owed to university
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU) more than $500 million over a period of decades and local leaders are putting pressure on the legislature to make things right. It's money TSU leaders could use to address the need for more on-campus housing and the money...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville library bomb threat not credible
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — Metro Police investigators believe the bomb threat to a non-specified Nashville Public Library on Thursday "likely originated from out of state" and is not deemed credible. Nashville Public Library posted the following to their Twitter page late Thursday:. We want to update everyone on what’s...
fox17.com
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
fox17.com
Mayor announces new administration hires to aid Nashville's youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduced three new hires to further the administration's agenda to support the city's youth by continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor...
fox17.com
West Nashville community group, council member clash over homelessness in Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A West Nashville community group is hopeful Mayor John Cooper’s new plan to address homelessness could help clean up their neighborhood park. The mayor’s plan would use $50 million American Rescue Plan dollars to help create housing and provide more services to people experiencing homelessness.
fox17.com
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
fox17.com
Paramedic shortage in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County leaders say they are in need of more paramedics. Right now they have several openings and what they are calling 'endless training opportunities.' The County EMA director says finding the right people to handle that training can be difficult. Joey Cooper, Director...
fox17.com
Siblings escape Murfreesboro house fire, 2 dogs saved
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A brother and sister were able to escape a house fire in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the residence on Roxbury Drive and found flames and smoke coming from the second story. The blaze was quickly contained.
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police search for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is working to identify and arrest a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank on Friday morning. MNPD says the man entered the 2250 Murfreesboro Pike location and handed the teller a note demanding money. The clerk responded to him the drawer...
fox17.com
Man arrested for allegedly throwing kitten into fire pit in Portland, Tennessee
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing a kitten into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee. Richard Russell, 39, is booked into the Sumner County Jail for aggravated cruelty to animals. The kitten was found earlier this week with severe burns. Nonprofit organization True...
fox17.com
THP investigating deadly crash on I-40 in Wilson County Friday morning
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Wilson County. The crash involved multiple vehicles and THP says that the accident was deadly. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
