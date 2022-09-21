Read full article on original website
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned. Executive Pastor Charles Uptain says the […]
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
Pleasant Home @ Zion Chapel | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pleasant Home takes on Zion Chapel.
Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name. Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request. Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club. “I know they had...
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville.
Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community’s help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
Ashford @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Ashford takes on Slocomb.
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
Byrd Drugs sold
Joe Watson walked into his home and said to his wife, “It’s time.”. Evelyn Watson nodded in agreement. “I have always been told that you know when it’s time to retire,” Joe Watson said, with a smile. “I knew ‘that’ day that it was time.”
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
Wallace professors read to Newton Elementary students
Newton Elementary School was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. That award is based off of their student's test scores and they believe encouraging reading was a huge part of that success.
There’s a new Pickleball League starting in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is offering an opportunity for people of all ages and experience levels to join a Pickleball League at Eastgate Park in Dothan. A special chance to learn how to play will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Eastgate Park Pickleball Courts. The Pickleball League will continue every Tuesday night for eight weeks.
The Extra Point: Pike County vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Headland Rams are fresh off their first region win of the season, knocking off Rehobeth in week four. Tonight the Rams welcome in a 3A team in Pike County. Pike County wins 18-13.
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
