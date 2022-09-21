ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

lptv.org

In Focus: Pop-Up Art Studio Makes the Trip to Brainerd

Creative Cart Studio is a mobile art makerspace that travels all across Central Minnesota to provide art activities to suit a variety of events and businesses. The studio is always on the go with everything based out of its trailer. They close and open up shop at any business or town located in Central Minnesota, with today’s stop being Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Zebra Mussels Found in Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another body of water in Itasca County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an angler reported finding numerous zebra mussels on a submerged tree branch while fishing in the Canisteo Mine Pit, which is one of a series of legacy mine pits adjacent to the cities of Bovey and Taconite.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
High School Football PRO

Brainerd, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bemidji High School football team will have a game with Brainerd High School on September 23, 2022, 14:00:00.
BRAINERD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
kvsc.org

Large Pole Shed Near Kimball Total Loss in Fire

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a fire reported Thursday morning totally destroyed a pole shed near Kimball. On September 22 at 11:45 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County deputies got...
KIMBALL, MN
lptv.org

CLC Holds Student Success Day to Have Fun, Build Student Relationships

Central Lakes College recognizes its students each year with a day set aside to support academic and personal success. On Student Success Day, they’re given the day off from classes to enjoy food and participate in the many activities provided for them on campus. A student’s time in college...
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

A fire burned for hours at a farm near Park Rapids last week after a spark from a skid steer exhaust pipe ignited straw inside the barn. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said responders went to Carter's Red Wagon Farm in Straight River Township at 8:15 a.m. Friday on reports of the fire and food the barn, a straw shed and a storage shed fully engulfed in flames.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota

UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
ZUMBROTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign

(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal rollover crash near Walker

WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
WALKER, MN
trfradio.com

UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
CBS Minnesota

2 hospitalized, 4 others suffer minor injuries in Stearns County crash

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Six people were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, after a crash in Stearns County Sunday night.Two vehicles collided at County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township around 8:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. A 34-year-old Monticello man driving failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Alexandria man.Both vehicles rolled, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old passenger in the van were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK. The driver of the van and three other passengers -- a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old -- suffered minor injuries.The van's driver was cited, the sheriff's office said.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

