Maui’s Kurt Suzuki to retire at end of season

Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki will be calling it a career after 16 years in Major League Baseball.

The Maui native confirmed his decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season with the Orange County Register on Tuesday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Baldwin graduate, is currently in his second season with the Angels, batting .179 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 48 games.

Suzuki, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals, was also an MLB All-Star with the Minnesota Twins, Over the course of his career, Suzuki is a .255 hitter with 143 home runs and 729 RBI, which are both MLB records for Hawaii-born players. His 1,632 games played and 295 doubles are island-highs as well.

Suzuki and the Angels will close out the season with a three-game series in Oakland from Oct. 3-5 to take on the Athletics, the same franchise that drafted Suzuki n the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.