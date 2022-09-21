ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley

There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
Meridian, ID
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of Mayor McLean

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his position on Friday, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, effective Oct. 14. According to the press release, "McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief. He is expected to start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Winegar is well known to the community and to the department, having spent 27 years as a Boise Police Officer."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise police chief resigns

BOISE — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation. It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Two men in Caldwell wanted in possible child enticement calls

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 17:45 hrs., Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a reported possible child enticement at Mallard Park located at 15200 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, Canyon County, Idaho. A mother reported that her young son reported that two males approached him near the bathrooms and one offered him and his younger brother free candy.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The toxic death cap mushroom has made it to the Mountain West. Now what?

Toxic mushrooms are not unusual in the Mountain West. “This is probably a lepiota," said Susan Stacy, looking at a mushroom on a recent afternoon in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood not far from downtown. "See that little dark nub in the middle and little flecks around here?”. Stacy turned to...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year

Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
MCCALL, ID

