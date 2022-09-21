Read full article on original website
Long-time SEL Employee Adina Bielenberg Celebrated as Idaho Women of the Year Honoree
PULLMAN - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ Senior Corporate Director to the President Adina Bielenberg was among the 50 honorees the Idaho Business Review celebrated at its 2022 Women of the Year gala held on Thursday, September 22, in Boise. The Women of the Year award program recognizes “women who are...
idahobusinessreview.com
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
eastidahonews.com
‘I live in horror’: New records shed light on fatal Boise mall shooting, cite no motive
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — “Shooter” was what she heard, a witness said, before she pulled her mother and 4-year-old daughter down to the ground at Macy’s. Her mother still held the shoes she intended to buy when they began to run for their lives. “My 4-year-old...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of Mayor McLean
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his position on Friday, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, effective Oct. 14. According to the press release, "McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief. He is expected to start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Winegar is well known to the community and to the department, having spent 27 years as a Boise Police Officer."
Post Register
Boise police chief resigns
BOISE — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation. It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
KIVI-TV
College of Idaho football player, Camille Massaad, also serves as the student government president
CALDWELL, Idaho — Being a college athlete is often compared to a full time job. With balancing a sport and school, there doesn't seem to be much time to do other things. Don't tell Camille Massaad that. Massaad is not only a captain on the College of Idaho football...
Post Register
Destination Caldwell hosting Hops and Crops Festival, road closure on Arthur St
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Destination Caldwell will be hosting the Hops & Crops Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be a road closure on Arthur Street at S. 7th Avenue next to Indian Creek Plaza from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions or concerns, contact Hannah...
Post Register
Two men in Caldwell wanted in possible child enticement calls
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 17:45 hrs., Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a reported possible child enticement at Mallard Park located at 15200 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, Canyon County, Idaho. A mother reported that her young son reported that two males approached him near the bathrooms and one offered him and his younger brother free candy.
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
Former Caldwell Officer Joseph Hoadley found guilty on 3 of 4 counts
BOISE, Idaho — After more than a day of deliberations, twelve jurors have finally delivered a guilty verdict on 3 of the 4 counts in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts 2, 3 and 4 being considered in the trial:...
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The toxic death cap mushroom has made it to the Mountain West. Now what?
Toxic mushrooms are not unusual in the Mountain West. “This is probably a lepiota," said Susan Stacy, looking at a mushroom on a recent afternoon in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood not far from downtown. "See that little dark nub in the middle and little flecks around here?”. Stacy turned to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year
Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
