ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRfGA_0i3bLQxT00

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 12 when it crossed over the center line into the northbound travel lane, sideswiped a 2017 Toyota 4Runner and then hit a Chevy Colorado head-on in the northbound/breakdown lane, according to Ledyard police.

The 77-year-old driver and his rear passenger, 74-year-old Anna Mercado, were taken to Backus Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to the injuries she received in the crash, according to police. Another passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

The 77-year-old driver is in stable condition, according to authorities.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the 2017 Toyota 4Runner was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the Ledyard Police Department and speak with Officer Matthew Andrade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ledyard, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ledyard, CT
Ledyard, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
KILLINGLY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Colorado#Traffic Accident#Oakridge Drive#Nissan Rogue#Backus Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Killingly on Wednesday. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road, according to state police. Investigators say a Hyundai Accent crossed the yellow line on Westcott Road and hit Chevy Blazer head-on. The crash killed,...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck police make 3rd arrest in July hit-and-run

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police announced that after months of searching, they have arrested the third and final suspect in a hit-and-run where a man was left severely injured. The initial incident happened in mid-July. The victim left his home on Alma Street to prevent three thieves from breaking into his truck, according to […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
WTNH

Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

New Haven man injured in Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured during a shooting Wednesday on Lilac Street in New Haven, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call at 12:40 p.m. of a person shot on Lilac Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers located a 31-year-old who had a gunshot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
MERIDEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy