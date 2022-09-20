Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker announces commitment of $2.6 billion in soybean and corn purchases by Taiwanese government
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced on Friday a letter of intent alongside Taiwanese leaders and dignitaries for the sale of approximately $2 billion of Illinois soybeans and $600 million of Illinois corn over the next two years. Officials said the agreement will follow a 2019 two-year agreement for...
Gov. Pritzker issues statement on two senators facing misconduct allegations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a following statement in response to misconduct allegations against two legislators. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them - not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.
Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
Major investment in historic downtown Taylorville buildings
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Millions of dollars are being invested in downtown Taylorville, as Christian-County natives are working to develop many of the town's historic building. "All the buildings around here are historic. So just owning a piece of that and restoring it back to his former glory, has always been...
$1.34 billion lottery prize shared by two people
CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has now come forward, almost eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery confirmed the prize has now been claimed. The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won. The...
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
Springfield felon gets prison time for COVID-19 fraud and possessing gun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man, Carlos Wright, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to concurrent terms of 42 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and 24 months for wire fraud and false statements on loan applications. Wright must pay restitution in the amount of $46,666...
School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash
SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
Decatur mother continues to grieve after 3 years and no justice
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Its been three years this family has been suffering from a wound that'll never heal. "He was fun loving, he loved cars, and he just loved having fun with life," said Vivian Penermon, mother of Corey Laster. "He always tried to be a character and make...
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
Police: Student sent to hospital; Lanphier High School teacher arrested for aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Police arrested a Lanphier High School teacher after an altercation with a student on Monday. According to police, Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery after an altercation sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital. Akers told police, a student was punching him...
Decatur Firefighters recognized for saving an unconscious woman from a house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department presented two of their firefighters with commendations for rescuing an unconscious female from a house fire in July. Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton were recognized for their life saving efforts on Thursday. According to the Fire Department the female involved in...
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Deputies: Man in custody after firing shots inside home with wife and baby present
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies were called out to a home near Harristown Wednesday night after they said a man fired shots inside while his wife and 6-month-old baby were there. Around 9:45 p.m. Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address that is not being disclosed for a...
