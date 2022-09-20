ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker issues statement on two senators facing misconduct allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a following statement in response to misconduct allegations against two legislators. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them - not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces Brandon Apple as COO

Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state’s leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company’s operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Elections
WAND TV

Major investment in historic downtown Taylorville buildings

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Millions of dollars are being invested in downtown Taylorville, as Christian-County natives are working to develop many of the town's historic building. "All the buildings around here are historic. So just owning a piece of that and restoring it back to his former glory, has always been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

$1.34 billion lottery prize shared by two people

CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has now come forward, almost eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery confirmed the prize has now been claimed. The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Local Election#Millikin University#The University Commons
WAND TV

School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash

SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur mother continues to grieve after 3 years and no justice

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Its been three years this family has been suffering from a wound that'll never heal. "He was fun loving, he loved cars, and he just loved having fun with life," said Vivian Penermon, mother of Corey Laster. "He always tried to be a character and make...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAND TV

Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
MATTOON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy