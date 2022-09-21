The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO