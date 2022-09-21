ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion

On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Constitution Day attracts scores of families, scholars, veterans and Revolutionary War reenactors

The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight

Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?. Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Jane Moore
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community. SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score

In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score. The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal

Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home. Holly...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
VIRGINIA STATE

