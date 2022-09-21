Read full article on original website
Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion
On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
Constitution Day attracts scores of families, scholars, veterans and Revolutionary War reenactors
The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.
Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight
Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?. Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Pangiam to invest $3.1 million in Fairfax County facility, creating 201 New Jobs
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin today that Pangiam, an emerging technology company streamlining the travel and security industries, will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The company is a leading provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors. With this new operation, which includes the addition of 20,000 square feet, Pangiam can tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years.
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Wayne Sealock, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group sponsored the Town Council Candidates Forum held at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal on September 16, 2022. The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group...
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal
Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community. SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business...
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, Guardian Score
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about Guardian Score. The Front Royal Police Department is implementing a pilot program to help police administrations use real-time data analysis and insights to understand the community’s perspective on their police interactions. Depending on how successful it is and if it’s worth the cost, they will decide whether or not to continue the program.
Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home. Holly...
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
