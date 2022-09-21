Read full article on original website
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
westcentralsbest.com
Elizabeth Man Convicted of Fraud
Louisiana - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
Lake Charles Police arrest kidnapping suspect, free victim
Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, is accused of in Louisiana of kidnapping and other charges, and has two Houston warrants accusing him of domestic violence.
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
KPLC TV
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud. Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000. According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job...
kalb.com
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set a hearing for March 20-22, 2023 for one of the nine defendants who was convicted in connection with the Oct. 24, 1994 beating and stabbing death of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais. Daveon McCullough, who is now 45 and at the Louisiana...
kalb.com
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner from Pine Prairie back in custody
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.
KPLC TV
Houston kidnapping suspect apprehended at Holly Hill roundabout
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston kidnapping suspect was apprehended in Lake Charles Friday morning. The suspect was shot in the leg when the woman he had kidnapped took possession of his gun during a short police chase, authorities said. Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, Louisiana, was arrested...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
theadvocate.com
Flipped homes in Lake Charles sold for twice the initial sale price in second quarter, data shows
The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than double the price the flipper initially paid for it during the second quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than anywhwere else in Louisiana and all but seven of the 200 metro areas in the U.S. surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO searches for escapee from Pine Prairie prison
WE ARE WORKING AN ACTIVE ESCAPEE CASE FROM PINE PRAIRIE DETENTION CENTER AT THIS TIME. HE IS OF RUSSIAN DECENT AND IS 5'9 175LBS WHITE MALE WITH A LIGHT BEARD. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH IF LOCATED. IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THE EVANGELINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 337-363-2161.
Traumatic life experiences push leaders to host community revival
Two men are telling their life stories in hope that they will be able to make a difference with “Community March of Hope” as well as a 3 Day Revival!
