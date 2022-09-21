ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Elizabeth Man Convicted of Fraud

Louisiana - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ELIZABETH, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Houston kidnapping suspect apprehended at Holly Hill roundabout

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston kidnapping suspect was apprehended in Lake Charles Friday morning. The suspect was shot in the leg when the woman he had kidnapped took possession of his gun during a short police chase, authorities said. Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, Louisiana, was arrested...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Flipped homes in Lake Charles sold for twice the initial sale price in second quarter, data shows

The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than double the price the flipper initially paid for it during the second quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than anywhwere else in Louisiana and all but seven of the 200 metro areas in the U.S. surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO searches for escapee from Pine Prairie prison

WE ARE WORKING AN ACTIVE ESCAPEE CASE FROM PINE PRAIRIE DETENTION CENTER AT THIS TIME. HE IS OF RUSSIAN DECENT AND IS 5'9 175LBS WHITE MALE WITH A LIGHT BEARD. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH IF LOCATED. IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THE EVANGELINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 337-363-2161.
PINE PRAIRIE, LA

