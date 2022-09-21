We stay mostly cloudy overnight and into our Friday morning as we dodge a few spotty rain showers. We will cool off into the mid 50s for the morning. Scattered rain continue through Friday morning, but only about half of us get hit by a shower. Clouds linger through the afternoon, but they'll start to clear late in the day from west to east. Cities west of Omaha who see the sunshine earlier could make it to the low 70s. Omaha likely tops out in the mid 60s, and western Iowa will be in the low 60s. It will also be breezy, making it feel even cooler.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO