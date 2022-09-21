Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 23 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 23, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now
Temperature Roller Coaster
The sunshine returns for everyone this weekend, warming us all up closer to average. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high in the lower 80s in Omaha. It will still be breezy, with some wind gusts up to 25 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny...
3 News Now
Warm And Breezy On Sunday
The very warm temperatures this afternoon will gradually cool off into the middle 50s overnight, some cloud cover is possible for areas north and east of Omaha. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. We might see some areas have to deal with wind gusts nearing 30 mph, again.
3 News Now
Cool End to the Workweek
We stay mostly cloudy overnight and into our Friday morning as we dodge a few spotty rain showers. We will cool off into the mid 50s for the morning. Scattered rain continue through Friday morning, but only about half of us get hit by a shower. Clouds linger through the afternoon, but they'll start to clear late in the day from west to east. Cities west of Omaha who see the sunshine earlier could make it to the low 70s. Omaha likely tops out in the mid 60s, and western Iowa will be in the low 60s. It will also be breezy, making it feel even cooler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 News Now
#3 Nebraska volleyball rallies to win five-set thriller over #7 Ohio State
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 3rd ranked Nebraska volleyball team rallied to win a five-set thriller on Saturday against 7th ranked Ohio State in Lincoln, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13. Madi Kubik had the block on match point as NU won the 5th, 15-13 to improve to 10-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten play. Kubik finished with a team-high 16 kills while Lindsay Krause added nine.
Comments / 0