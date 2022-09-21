Monterey leads over TN heat 38-13 Friday night; DeKalb Co routs Cannon Co 55-7. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Monterey Football Coach Scott Hughes joins us live to break down their 28-13 win over Tennessee Heat, and how Mason Bowman’s 4 touchdowns contributed. White County Coach Mark Frasier discusses how big of a win going 21-20 over Green Hill was for their program. Dekalb County Football Coach Steve Trapp and players also join live to break down their impressive 55-7 victory over Cannon County Friday night. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.

WHITE COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO