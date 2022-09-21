ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Putnam County Road Superintendent Randy Jones

Road Superintendent Randy Jones gives the state of the roads in Putnam County. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks to the Road Superintendent for Putnam County Randy Jones. Randy discusses how the very unique situation that led him to being in office, how much of the roads in Putnam County are gravel roads, while it’s mostly business as normal, Randy does have some projects that’re in the near future.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: White Co Gets A Huge Region Win Over Green Hill

Monterey leads over TN heat 38-13 Friday night; DeKalb Co routs Cannon Co 55-7. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Monterey Football Coach Scott Hughes joins us live to break down their 28-13 win over Tennessee Heat, and how Mason Bowman’s 4 touchdowns contributed. White County Coach Mark Frasier discusses how big of a win going 21-20 over Green Hill was for their program. Dekalb County Football Coach Steve Trapp and players also join live to break down their impressive 55-7 victory over Cannon County Friday night. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Get the Cumberland County TN EMA App Free!

September is “National Preparedness Month”and to help you get ready for emergencies and disasters, Travis R. Cole, Director of the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, is urging everyone to get the new Cumberland County TN EMA app. It’s a FREE download and has a wide array of functions to include weather information/alerts, TDOT road conditions, school closings, power outages, links to preparedness information, and much more. Tell your friends about the new Cumberland County TN EMA app and get it today! For more information visit the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page!
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Radio Weather Icon Steve Norris Passes Away At 63

Cumberland County’s Steve Norris, who had forecasted the weather and kept local residents informed, has died at age 63. Long-time friend and Star Recording Studio Owner Tony Perry said Norris has been an institutional figure in radio meteorology for the last 46 years. Norris died after complications from a long bout of pneumonia at Cumberland Medical Center Thursday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Jackson Co. Schools Wants Raise Awareness For AP Access For ALL Program

Jackson County Schools working to get more students involved in a state program that covers the costs of AP courses and testing. AP Access for ALL provides students across the state with access to 17 different virtual Advanced Placement courses, eliminating financial barriers and supporting student enrollment in AP coursework. The state program provided AP classes access to 42 schools statewide that did not have access previously.
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION

More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Tennessee Tech Athletic Director Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson discusses the state of the athletics program & the football season. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks meets with TTU’s Director of Athletics Mark Wilson. Mark gives an update on how it is now getting back to a sense of normalcy coming out of Covid, what a degree from Tennessee Tech means, and an update on the football operations center project and updating Tucker Stadium’s west side.
COOKEVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood

Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
ROCKWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees

Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam FD Contains Residential Fire On Broad Street

The Putnam County Fire Department contained a residential fire on the 2300 block of West Broad Street Thursday morning. Fire Chief Tom Brown said one room was completely gutted with the roof collapsed at several other areas on the one-story home. “A room and contents fire with one room well...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Federal investigators release new details in deadly Jacksboro plane crash

JACKSBORO, Tenn — Federal investigators released their initial findings in a small plane crash that killed a pilot in Campbell County last month. According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1 p.m. just outside the Campbell County Airport on Aug. 29. The pilot, James Cole, died in the crash. He was the only person onboard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

