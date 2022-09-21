Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Putnam County Road Superintendent Randy Jones
Road Superintendent Randy Jones gives the state of the roads in Putnam County. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks to the Road Superintendent for Putnam County Randy Jones. Randy discusses how the very unique situation that led him to being in office, how much of the roads in Putnam County are gravel roads, while it’s mostly business as normal, Randy does have some projects that’re in the near future.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: White Co Gets A Huge Region Win Over Green Hill
Monterey leads over TN heat 38-13 Friday night; DeKalb Co routs Cannon Co 55-7. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Monterey Football Coach Scott Hughes joins us live to break down their 28-13 win over Tennessee Heat, and how Mason Bowman’s 4 touchdowns contributed. White County Coach Mark Frasier discusses how big of a win going 21-20 over Green Hill was for their program. Dekalb County Football Coach Steve Trapp and players also join live to break down their impressive 55-7 victory over Cannon County Friday night. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
WATE
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
waewradio.com
Get the Cumberland County TN EMA App Free!
September is “National Preparedness Month”and to help you get ready for emergencies and disasters, Travis R. Cole, Director of the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, is urging everyone to get the new Cumberland County TN EMA app. It’s a FREE download and has a wide array of functions to include weather information/alerts, TDOT road conditions, school closings, power outages, links to preparedness information, and much more. Tell your friends about the new Cumberland County TN EMA app and get it today! For more information visit the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Local Radio Weather Icon Steve Norris Passes Away At 63
Cumberland County’s Steve Norris, who had forecasted the weather and kept local residents informed, has died at age 63. Long-time friend and Star Recording Studio Owner Tony Perry said Norris has been an institutional figure in radio meteorology for the last 46 years. Norris died after complications from a long bout of pneumonia at Cumberland Medical Center Thursday morning.
newstalk941.com
Jackson Co. Schools Wants Raise Awareness For AP Access For ALL Program
Jackson County Schools working to get more students involved in a state program that covers the costs of AP courses and testing. AP Access for ALL provides students across the state with access to 17 different virtual Advanced Placement courses, eliminating financial barriers and supporting student enrollment in AP coursework. The state program provided AP classes access to 42 schools statewide that did not have access previously.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVC
3 injured in multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 people were injured in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday, THP says. The driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson MC was making a left turn from State Route 30 onto Highway 127 when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Mack dump-truck, THP says.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Tennessee Tech Athletic Director Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson discusses the state of the athletics program & the football season. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks meets with TTU’s Director of Athletics Mark Wilson. Mark gives an update on how it is now getting back to a sense of normalcy coming out of Covid, what a degree from Tennessee Tech means, and an update on the football operations center project and updating Tucker Stadium’s west side.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
bbbtv12.com
House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood
Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case
DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees
Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
newstalk941.com
Putnam FD Contains Residential Fire On Broad Street
The Putnam County Fire Department contained a residential fire on the 2300 block of West Broad Street Thursday morning. Fire Chief Tom Brown said one room was completely gutted with the roof collapsed at several other areas on the one-story home. “A room and contents fire with one room well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Cousins Of Florida Football Coach Tell The Story Of Celina’s Connection To The Napier Family
As Florida and UT rekindle their rivalry Saturday, there are Upper Cumberland ties on the Florida sidelines. The parents of Gators Head Coach Billy Napier met at Tennessee Tech. Napier was also born at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. While most football fans will be tuning in Saturday as the Tennessee...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
Federal investigators release new details in deadly Jacksboro plane crash
JACKSBORO, Tenn — Federal investigators released their initial findings in a small plane crash that killed a pilot in Campbell County last month. According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1 p.m. just outside the Campbell County Airport on Aug. 29. The pilot, James Cole, died in the crash. He was the only person onboard.
Comments / 0