COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "A lot of people call it the disease that whispers. We want to break that silence," Doctor David O’Malley said. O'Malley is the Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the James Cancer Hospital. He was also one of the doctors on the care team for Pat DiNunzio, an ovarian cancer patient.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO