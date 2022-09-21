Read full article on original website
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba unavailable, 10 Buckeyes listed on status report ahead of Wisconsin matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impactThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
Crew, Columbus City Schools team up to promote importance of school attendance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew and Columbus City Schools are partnering for the 2022-23 school year to stress the importance of school attendance. The partnership is part of the Stay in the Game! Network, which the Crew joined earlier this year. The network serves as a statewide...
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
She Serves: Former paratrooper saving lives at VA Clinic with mental health peer support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You might call it a strange fear for a former paratrooper. “I’m terrified of heights,” Katie Jacklin, who regularly jumped out of aircraft during the four years she served in the 82nd Airborne, said. It was simply the reality of her job in...
'Raising awareness becomes your mission,' fashion show raises funds for ovarian cancer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "A lot of people call it the disease that whispers. We want to break that silence," Doctor David O’Malley said. O'Malley is the Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the James Cancer Hospital. He was also one of the doctors on the care team for Pat DiNunzio, an ovarian cancer patient.
Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Minor injuries reported after Marion City Schools buses collide with students aboard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some students were treated for minor injuries at the hospital after two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday. The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:43 p.m. on East Center Street near the intersection of merchant Avenue in Marion.
Linden community group scrambling to find a place to park vans after gas thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third time in six months, a Linden neighborhood agency is waiting for two vans to be repaired after thieves stole gasoline and catalytic converters from the vehicles. "We do a lot of transportation, it makes a big difference to families," said Stephen Garland,...
New device used at OSU Wexner helping to ease knee pain, avoid knee replacements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new device being used at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is easing knee pain for some patients. The device is helping some patients put off or even avoid a total knee replacement. The results from a study on the device used to treat...
Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
