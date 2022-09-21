ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
