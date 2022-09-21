ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS News

Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in D.C. shootings of 3 homeless men

A 31-year-old man is facing federal hate crime charges in connection with a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, in which two homeless men were wounded and a third homeless man was killed, authorities announced Wednesday. The same suspect is also under investigation in the shootings of two homeless men in New York City, one of which was also fatal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Suspect arrested after allegedly vandalizing Washington Monument

A man was arrested by the U.S. Park Police Tuesday night after allegedly defacing the Washington Monument, police officials confirmed. The man used red paint to vandalize the base of the monument, and the landmark is temporarily closed, officials said. Conservators with the National Park Service will work on restoration, U.S. Park Police tweeted.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS DFW

2 hospitalized after young girls plotted to kill their families, sheriff says

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl and her father have been hospitalized after police say she shot him and then herself at their Weatherford home Tuesday evening.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence.When sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting, they found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.Both were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.Investigators said the girl is believed...
WEATHERFORD, TX
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in fatal dog-mauling attacks

An Alabama woman is now charged in two fatal dog attacks earlier this year. Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police ID man abducted in Hanover, found dead in trunk of car on fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a man they say was abducted Wednesday night in Hanover and found dead in the trunk of a car on fire in Baltimore City as Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old Hanover resident. Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to a possible assault and abduction from the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. A witness told police she was in the parking garage at the Hotel at Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a person being stabbed. The witness then said she saw a second person pull...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder

This story was originally published on April 15, 2022. It was updated on September 7, 2022. Larry Rudolph, who ran a ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh, and his wife Bianca, both skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location — Kafue National Park in Zambia in 2016. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later before a jury in a Denver federal court where they heard allegations of a cover-up, fraud, and an affair Dr. Rudolph had with his office manager, Lori Milliron.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided a term of imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack.After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to...
OHIO STATE

