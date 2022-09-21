Read full article on original website
KVOE
Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday
The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
KVOE
Drought deepens across south half of KVOE listening area
Severe drought has expanded into parts of Lyon and Chase counties in the latest report from the US Drought Monitor — and extreme drought is now into the KVOE listening area further to the south. Severe drought is now into southern Lyon County south of Hartford and Olpe. It’s...
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams 11th and 20th at Rim Rock Classic
The Emporia High cross country teams got a taste of the state course Saturday in the Rim Rock Classic. The Spartans competed in the Crimson division. The EHS girls finished in 11th place as a team. The Spartans were led by Micah Sheffy-Harris’ 32nd-place finish with a time of 20:57.10. Allison Curtis was the second Spartan to finish, taking 67th with a time of 21:47.50.
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country runners win on new home course
Emporia State cross country runners finished in 1st place in the first race on a new course Friday. The new course is set up around the Trusler Sports Complex. The women finished in 1st place. They were led by Tayler Williams. Emporia State had 4 other runners finish in the...
KVOE
‘A huge morale boost for campus:’ Jesse McCartney performs high-energy show at Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall
The weather forced a change in location, but it didn’t dampen the energy for Jesse McCartney’s concert at Emporia State on Friday. McCartney, best known for his pop hit “Beautiful Soul,” also played several songs from his most recent album, New Stage, which was released last year.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Newman in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman 3 sets to 1 Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-23. Newman would win the next 3 sets 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 to win the match. Leah Mach led the offense with 13 kills and the defense with 22...
KVOE
Mural ribbon-cutting highlights Las Casitas fiesta event
Emporia’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities continued Saturday. Las Casitas Park held a fiesta, which included a new mural around the stage building. Mural creator Deon Morrow had fond memories of Las Casitas growing up. Residents enjoyed a parade, food, music and pinatas in addition to the mural’s ribbon-cutting ceremony....
KVOE
Emporia State plays Northeastern State to 2-2 tie
For the 3rd time this season the Emporia State soccer team played to a tie Friday evening. The Lady Hornets played Northeastern State to a 2-2 tie. Northeastern State scored 1st, the goal came in the 24th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match on an Erica Self goal...
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Monday in Lyon County aggravated burglary case
One man faces charges of aggravated burglary after an alleged incident in Lyon County last month. Bryan Antonio Landaverde was charged after allegedly breaking into a house with at least one person inside and stealing several items Aug. 7 in Emporia. Landaverde is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary,...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf takes second at Maize South
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in second place in the Maize South Invitational. In the nine-hole tournament, the Spartans recorded a team score of 179, six strokes behind team champion Maize. Individually, the Spartans got a second-place finish from senior Olivia Eckert who shot an even-par 36. Elise...
KVOE
Burlingame “stays the course” to defeat Chase County 26-24 on Area Game of the Week
The Burlingame Bearcats picked up a hard-fought 26-24 win over the Chase County Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. The first half would see four lead changes with Chase County finding the endzone less than 60-seconds into the ballgame thanks to a 62-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke. The Bulldogs added two more scores, both by Budke on the ground, including a seven-yard touchdown run with one second remaining in the second quarter.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball sweeps home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team swept its triangular against Manhattan and Salina Central Thursday evening. The Spartans defeated the Mustangs, 25-13, 25-13 and defeated the Indians, 25-20, 25-22. Sophomore Sadie Rethman says the Spartans’ defense was the difference maker. Coach Ping Wang says it was a team effort to...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer needs overtime to defeat Topeka High
The Emporia High boys soccer team needed extra time in its match with Topeka High Thursday night. Jefry Linares scored with 1:25 left in overtime to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory. Alex Mosiman got the assist on Linares’ goal. The Spartans are now 7-2 on the season and...
KVOE
Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases
Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
KVOE
Emporia State football to host #14 Pittsburg State
Emporia State hosts 14th-ranked Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon. The Hornets take a 2-1 record into the game. Pitt State is 3-0. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins sees several keys to winning this game. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to play a sound game. Receiver Jaylon Varner says they...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
KVOE
KSHSAA releases new classifications for 2022-23 academic year
The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its new classifications Friday morning. Emporia High remains in Class 5A with an enrollment of 1,279. EHS is the third largest school in Class 5A behind Hutchinson, which dropped down from 6A to 5A, and Maize. No area schools changed classifications. Council...
KVOE
Emporia High football set for Centennial League opener against Topeka High
It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, but it’s the Centennial League opener for Emporia High. The Spartans play at Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-3 while Emporia High is 1-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says it’ll be a challenging league opener. Senior Bobby Trujillo says...
