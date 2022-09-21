Man in custody for car wash robbery, firing weapon

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is in custody after police say he robbed a car wash and fired a weapon in Athens.

21-year-old Cameron Jamal Turner, of Athens, has been arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to Athens Police, employees at the Wash N’ Shine car wash reported a robbery on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. The business is located at 1214 U.S. 31 South.

Police say Turner demanded money from the business and showed a handgun. He fired one round into the ground before fleeing, according to a spokesperson with Athens Police.

Officers say they responded to the scene and began a search. Turner was eventually taken into custody on McClellan Street.

