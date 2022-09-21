Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night
At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Sporting Some New Jewelry Thanks to Justin Turner
Dodgers utility infielder (slash relief pitcher) Hanser Alberto has been sporting some new bling the past week or so, thanks to his teammate (and fellow occasional relief pitcher) Justin Turner. Before the game, Hanser sat down with SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson in the Dodgers dugout, and she asked him about the...
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Sunday, September 25th (Value With OVER)
The Padres are now in the last wild card spot and have to continue to fight down the stretch of the season to get into the postseason. Colorado has played San Diego close this entire season. Do they have another win in them in their final meeting with the Padres?
Giants Select Shelby Miller
12:23pm: The Giants formally announced that Miller has been selected from Sacramento and Waites has been optioned there in his place. 12:21pm: The Giants are selecting the contract of veteran right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted earlier that Miller was in the clubhouse, and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic now adds that Miller has been informed he’ll be active for today’s game (and not simply on the taxi squad). The Giants designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment yesterday, so they already have an open spot on the 40-man. Slusser adds that righty Cole Waites looks to have been optioned to Sacramento to open a spot for Miller on the active roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had best reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had a great reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run on a historic night in Los Angeles. It just had to come against the Dodgers. Pujols made history, hitting his 699th and 700th home runs in Los Angeles, the place where he learned to love the game again, as he would profess in his postgame press conference.
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason
The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB・
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1