Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night

At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run at inopportune time

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Shelby Miller

12:23pm: The Giants formally announced that Miller has been selected from Sacramento and Waites has been optioned there in his place. 12:21pm: The Giants are selecting the contract of veteran right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted earlier that Miller was in the clubhouse, and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic now adds that Miller has been informed he’ll be active for today’s game (and not simply on the taxi squad). The Giants designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment yesterday, so they already have an open spot on the 40-man. Slusser adds that righty Cole Waites looks to have been optioned to Sacramento to open a spot for Miller on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason

The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB
