Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
elizabethton.com
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr.
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr., 34, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2022. Jerry was born on May 12, 1988. Jerry was a fun-loving, big-hearted fellow, who loved everyone that he met. Jerry had a special way of making everyone he met feel special and important. Blessed with the gift of gab he made everyone laugh. Jerry was an avid BMX rider, loved all things motorcycles, a great friend, an awesome brother, a wonderful son and was “the best Dad ever.”
Kingsport Times-News
D-B hosts Greeneville in battle of unbeatens
Two 5-0 teams meet for the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football. Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 5 team in the Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked Class 4A team, on Friday at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County
CHURCH HILL — Two late stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season, 24-12 over nonconference foe Johnson County on homecoming Friday. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Potent offenses face off when Patriots visit Blue Devils
Unicoi County has been a picture of offensive consistency this season, scoring 42, 42, 35, 41 and 35 points in five victories. The Blue Devils (5-0), the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A, may need another performance like those against offensive- minded Sullivan East. The teams meet Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Gentry Stadium in Erwin.
RELATED PEOPLE
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Union, Gate City both move to 5-0 in Mountain 7 play
BIG STONE GAP — The Union volleyball team kept its Mountain 7 District record perfect heading into next week’s showdown with Gate City. Isabella Blagg recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, Brooke Bailey had 38 assists, seven digs, four aces and two kills and Gracie Gibson came through with 21 digs in the Lady Bears’ 25-14, 25-17, 28-26 win over visiting Ridgeview on Thursday.
The Tomahawk
Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22
Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout. The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Spartans outlast Eagles in marathon Cumberland match
CLINCHPORT — Eastside and Rye Cove battled to the end — and then some — in Thursday’s Cumberland District volleyball match. After winning the first set, Eastside overcame a 24-20 deficit to take the second.
Kingsport Times-News
Bryant, McClain lead Wolves to homecoming win over Chiefs
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs hoping to eliminate mistakes at Robert Morris
The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a nonconference football game on Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent: themselves. After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium in...
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears
GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: O'Quinn, Wolfpack remain unbeaten
BEN HUR — Ryan O’Quinn completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns to fuel Ridgeview’s 40-14 Mountain 7 District football victory over Lee High on Friday night. O’Quinn’s contributions included a rushing score. Ian Hartsock carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards,...
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
Comments / 0