ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal

Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Texas A&M escapes another loss with the luckiest missed FG in history

Texas A&M was about to blow a nine-point lead and lose to Arkansas until a Razorbacks field goal attempt gave the Aggies one of the luckiest breaks ever. The big question about the Texas A&M Aggies as they traveled to JerryWorld in Arlington to face the rival Arkansas Razorbacks was simple: Could Max Johnson and the offense under Jimbo Fisher move the ball against a pretty poor and heavily banged-up defense?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy