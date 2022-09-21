Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Broncos hire a helping hand for Nathaniel Hackett with clock management
After the Week 1 blunder on Monday Night football for Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett the team has hired some help with clock management. After the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that saw a really questionable clock management decision Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted he made the wrong call.
Texas A&M escapes another loss with the luckiest missed FG in history
Texas A&M was about to blow a nine-point lead and lose to Arkansas until a Razorbacks field goal attempt gave the Aggies one of the luckiest breaks ever. The big question about the Texas A&M Aggies as they traveled to JerryWorld in Arlington to face the rival Arkansas Razorbacks was simple: Could Max Johnson and the offense under Jimbo Fisher move the ball against a pretty poor and heavily banged-up defense?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Oklahoma’s playoff dreams crushed by Kansas State upset: Best memes, reactions
Kansas State has made Oklahoma’s life miserable in the past. They did it again in Week 4 with a huge upset of the Sooners. Anyone who has watched recent matchups between Kansas State and Oklahoma knew the 2022 edition of that series could be a juicy one. The Wildcats always seem to play the Sooners tough.
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0