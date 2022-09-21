Read full article on original website
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
WATCH: Elijah McClain amended autopsy released
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is going through the court process. On Wednesday, a judge announced the case against Joshua Johnson will go to trial with an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 15....
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Denver
There was a large police presence in the area of Alameda and Galena after an officer-involved shooting.
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local school Friday morning. This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield. A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not...
A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty to being involved in January 6 Capitol Insurrection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman arrested in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in the Capitol Insurrection. Court records show she did that to avoid jail time. Lisa Homer was arrested after authorities identified her wearing a hat that said "lions not sheep"...
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
An improper turn and deadly crash, but who’s at fault?
Family members of a man who died in a crash are questioning why the other driver involved, a police officer who made an improper turn, was not cited or ticketed.
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Aurora police ask for help finding 2-year-old girl's family
A 2-year-old girl found alone just before dusk Friday evening has a metro area police department requesting the public's help in finding her parents or guardians. "Do you recognize this little girl?" the Aurora Police Department stated in a social media message. The child is visibly upset in the photo accompanying the inquiry.
Catherine Hay Has Been Located
UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
Video shows RTD train split in 2 during derailment
New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
