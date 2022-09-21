Read full article on original website
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
College Football World Reacts To Wild Student Arrest News
A college student was arrested for a wild reason earlier this week. A 21-year-old student at the University of Utah threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if the football team lost to San Diego State on Saturday. She was booked at Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday,...
College Football Official Reportedly Suspended After Blown Call
Last weekend, there was a very controversial call during Notre Dame's game against Cal. On a fourth-and-short, Notre Dame lined up for a field goal. During the play an official called a California players offsides, but there was one major problem. No players entered the neutral zone. As such, the...
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Look: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Suffers Nasty Hit During Michigan Game
Taulia Tagovailoa's day in Ann Arbor was nearly cut short due to an injury. During the third quarter of action between Maryland and Michigan, Tagovailoa took a hard hit to his hip/midsection. A few moments later, he was taken to the injury tent. At first, Tagovailoa's status for the rest...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing
Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low. A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance. Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed...
Look: College Football Tailgate Looks Miserable
The Miami Hurricanes are living up to their name on Saturday. Before this afternoon's home matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, the tailgate scene outside of Hard Rock Stadium is absolutely brutal. Pouring rains and aggressive winds are ripping through the parking lot as fans prepare to cheer on their Miami squad.
