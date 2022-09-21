ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Philly

Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing

Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low. A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance. Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed...
The Spun

Look: College Football Tailgate Looks Miserable

The Miami Hurricanes are living up to their name on Saturday. Before this afternoon's home matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, the tailgate scene outside of Hard Rock Stadium is absolutely brutal. Pouring rains and aggressive winds are ripping through the parking lot as fans prepare to cheer on their Miami squad.
The Spun

