What are my NWSL team’s playoff chances? Your guide to the last two weeks of the season

There are less than two weeks left in the NWSL regular season, and yet no team has clinched a playoff spot. Only three teams are officially out of the running, and the prospect of a truly bonkers final table — we promise, there is a possible scenario detailed below that is a true mind-melter — is still very much looming over proceedings.

Here, then, is Pro Soccer Wire ‘s breakdown of every team’s situation heading into the last 12 days of the season.

Eliminated: NJ/NY Gotham FC, Racing Louisville, Washington Spirit

For Gotham and Louisville fans...look, we're sorry to have to keep doing this. For the Spirit, despite a second straight win, there were more than a dozen other things they needed to have happen around the league. As we got into last week , Washington took the field Saturday needing 11 games to end with a specific team getting a specific result, plus four more where they needed help in the form of another team not winning a given game, and they needed to make up big goal difference gaps with two different teams. OL Reign put an end to all that by beating North Carolina, guaranteeing that the Spirit can do no better than seventh place. Washington seems to have finally found its confidence with a lead, but it just took too long for that to happen in 2022.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

A quick tiebreaker reminder

For 2022, NWSL is applying the following list of tiebreakers to sort out the regular season standings:

Goal differential Most total wins Most goals scored Head-to-head results Head-to-head most goals scored Fewest disciplinary points (with points assigned for yellow cards and red cards picked up by an entire team over the year) If two teams are still tied, the tie is broken by a coin toss. If the tie involves more than two teams, it will be broken by a drawing of lots.

9. Orlando Pride (21 points, 5W-6D-8L, -17 GD, 20 GF/37 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. NC Courage, 9/25 vs. San Diego Wave, 10/1 at OL Reign There have been some reports that Orlando was eliminated after a 2-0 loss to Louisville on the weekend, but they do still have a path to the playoffs. The scenario required for them to qualify is nearly as absurd as the Spirit's was entering last weekend, but there is a set of outcomes that would see them finish in sixth place:

Orlando wins all three of their remaining games, taking them up to 30 points

Chicago loses both of their remaining games, keeping them on 30 points

Angel City beats Chicago in the final game of the regular season, but gets a maximum of one point from their other two games, seeing them finish with 29 or 30 points

North Carolina, after losing to Orlando, takes no more than four points from their final two games (they'd finish with somewhere between 25-29 points)

Orlando makes up the goal difference gap they have with Chicago, which is a whopping 24 goals

If Angel City gets to 30 points, Orlando would also have to make up a 16-goal deficit with them to take the goal difference tiebreaker

All of that adds up to Wednesday's game between the Pride and Courage being very nearly an elimination match for both. Orlando is definitely out with anything less than a win, while NC would be one more loss or one more Chicago win away from being assured an early start to their offseason. Playoff chances: It's only eight specific outcomes and some six- or seven-goal wins, how tough could it be?

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

8. North Carolina Courage (25 points, 7W-4D-8L, +7 GD, 40 GF/33 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 at Orlando Pride, 9/24 vs. Gotham FC, 9/30 at San Diego Wave North Carolina's loss to the Reign this weekend has removed some drama in the playoff chase, which is great if you're a team in the top six, and not so great if you're the Courage. The job for the Courage is really tough, but it's not impossible. Here's an example: if North Carolina win their next two games, and San Diego loses to Orlando this coming Sunday, the Courage would be able to jump up into a tie with the Wave — who are currently in first place! — with a win in their last game of the season. They're in trouble, but they're not completely out of it. They've even got ways to qualify if they pick up a draw along the way, and there's even an Orlando-style scenario where they lose once and still squeak in on 31 points. On the other hand, a loss to Orlando Wednesday night opens the door to the Courage being eliminated by Sunday afternoon. North Carolina games have been wild this year, and the must-win aspect seems to guarantee that they're going to get wilder. Playoff chances: Living on the edge.

Mandatory Credit: Jared Bundick-USA TODAY Sports

7. Angel City FC (26 points, 7W-5D-7L, -1 GD, 20 GF/21 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. Washington Spirit, 9/25 vs. Racing Louisville, 10/2 at Chicago Red Stars Let's start with a fun possibility: Chicago is at Portland this weekend, which is a really tough assignment. If they don't win that one, and Angel City turns two home games in four days into four or six points, the expansion club's trip to Bridgeview on October 2 could well be a one-game playoff with sixth place on the line. There are variables here in the form of the Courage lurking one point back, but it's still an enticing prospect for some serious last-day drama that will be great for neutrals, and utterly nerve-shredding for two fanbases. Still, let's not get ahead of ourselves. If the Reign win in New Jersey on Wednesday, and Angel City fails to beat Washington (a team with only two road losses all year), the chances of two expansion clubs making the playoffs become pretty remote. Angel City isn't in must-win territory just yet, but it's a very plausible possibility that they wake up on Thursday needing two wins and help to have any hope left. Playoff chances: Playoff teams tend to win late-season home games against eliminated teams, so it's time to walk the walk.

Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

6. Chicago Red Stars (30 points, 8W-6D-6L, +7 GD, 32 GF/25 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 at Portland Thorns, 10/2 vs. Angel City Houston's savvy tactical approach condemned Chicago to a 1-0 road loss this weekend, and with the Reign winning at North Carolina, the Red Stars have fallen to sixth place. That's not ideal, and neither is their remaining schedule: everyone behind Chicago still has a game in hand on them, and the Red Stars' next match is the eternally difficult trip to Portland. Wednesday's matches won't see Chicago drop out of the playoffs (they're four points clear of Angel City, after all), but they could ramp up the pressure on them significantly. However, if they get some help from Washington and Orlando, Chicago will go into the final day of the season with a home game and knowledge of exactly what it's going to take to qualify. Looking up the table, their hopes of an NWSL Shield or first-round bye are slim. It's probably going to take a win at Portland, though it is theoretically possible for them to get up into the top two with a draw there, a win in their finale, and a little bit of help. However, it's probably time to talk about a truly unreal scenario that Chicago helped us realize is possible. Playoff chances: Just don't slip up!

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We could have a seven-team tie for first on 34 points

Please read the sentence above again. It's real, it's strong, and it's my friend . Okay, fine, it's not actually strong, but rather incredibly intricate. It requires some unlikely results (e.g. Gotham beating both Portland and the Reign), but don't get bogged down on that. It's still possible, and we should enjoy it while it lasts. That is, unless you're an Angel City fan. With 26 points and three games to play, there's no combination of outcomes that gets them the required eight points. They can get six, seven, or nine, but if the 34-point chaos scenario does come to pass, there's no room for ACFC. Everyone else in the top eight, though? Buckle up. Here is everything that needs to happen, in chronological order, for seven different teams to finish on 34 points (as a guide, we're including a parenthetical update of where the involved teams would be points-wise after each result):

9/21: OL Reign loses at Gotham (Reign: 31 points)

9/21: NC wins at Orlando (NC: 28 points)

9/21: Portland gets a draw at home vs. Louisville (Thorns: 33 points)

9/24: NC beats Gotham at home (NC: 31 points)

9/24: OL Reign wins at Houston (Reign: 34 points/Dash: 33 points)

9/25: Portland-Chicago ends in a draw (Thorns: 34 points/Chicago: 31 points)

9/25: Kansas City either gets a draw or loses to Washington (KC: 33 or 34 points)

9/25: San Diego loses at Orlando (San Diego: 34 points)

9/30: NC wins at San Diego (NC: 34 points/San Diego: 34 points)

10/1: Portland loses at Gotham (Thorns: 34 points)

10/1: Houston gets a draw at Washington (Dash: 34 points)

10/1: If KC got a draw on 9/25, they must lose at Louisville. If they lost on 9/25, they must draw at Louisville (KC: 34 points)

10/1: Reign lose at home to Orlando (Reign: 34 points)

10/2: Chicago defeats Angel City (Chicago: 34 points)

Revealing this knowledge to the world feels, on some cosmic level, reckless. But, we feel duty-bound to share the prospect of a seven-way tie for the NWSL Shield.apologizes if revealing this scenario is the final key for any ancient demons to awaken from their slumber.

5. OL Reign (8W-7D-4L, 31 points, +7 GD, 26 GF/19 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 at Gotham FC, 9/24 at Houston Dash, 10/1 vs. Orlando Pride The Reign went to North Carolina and picked up a 2-1 win that really underlines their credentials. It wasn't exactly elegant, but they flew cross-country against a desperate team and still took the three points. That's a strong hint that the star-studded Reign are about to level up at the perfect time. Still, they're not in an easy situation. Wednesday sees them occupied with the second of three road games, all multiple time zones away from home, jammed into seven days. The good news for Seattle? If they can be the 11th straight team to beat Gotham, it would take Angel City and North Carolina both going on three-game winning streaks while the Reign lost their last two games of the season for them to miss the postseason. In fact, should the Reign win this game at Red Bull Arena Wednesday night, they'd be right in the thick of the NWSL Shield race, level with San Diego on points, and possibly even atop the table if Chicago picks up a result at Portland and the Reign hit Gotham for enough goals to leapfrog San Diego on the tiebreaker. Playoff chances: Looking very strong indeed

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

4. Portland Thorns (32 points, 8W-8D-3L, +19 GD, 40 GF/21 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. Racing Louisville, 9/25 vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10/1 at Gotham FC We're still going to rate the Thorns as NWSL Shield favorites even after Hailie Mace's last-gasp strike forced Portland to settle for a 1-1 draw on the weekend. The game in hand might result in some heavy legs, but Portland has the depth to rotate, and if Portland just wins every game they have left, they will take the NWSL Shield. The scenarios that see Portland miss the playoffs are thinning out pretty rapidly. It's even possible for the Thorns to win a game in here and still miss the playoffs, but these are remote scenarios (especially because of that gaudy +19 goal difference). They're not 100% in, but pencil them in for a playoff game, and probably one at home to boot. Playoff chances: Pretty much a lock

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas City Current (33 points, 9W-6D-5L, -2 GD, 26 GF/28 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 vs. Washington Spirit, 10/1 at Racing Louisville The Current have fallen to third after this weekend's results, but snatching that stoppage-time equalizer against Portland kept their hopes of securing a first-round bye alive and well. That doesn't mean they're particularly strong candidates to finish first or second, though. While KC's schedule is favorable — they host a Spirit side on its third game in a week, and then finish up the season at Louisville — they're still a) giving a game away to Portland, b) behind San Diego by a point, and c) their goal difference is going to hamper them in any tiebreaker situation. It's at this point where we should also note that in the seven-team pile-up scenario, KC's goal difference would almost certainly see them be the unlucky team to miss the playoffs. However, that's good news in a way: plotting a scenario where the Current are outside the top six is difficult, even when you assume two straight losses for them. If Kansas City can win one more time this year, they're mathematically assured of a playoff berth. Playoff chances: Hope they've been practicing their celebrations

Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Dash (33 points, 9W-6D-5L, +9 GD, 33 GF/24 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/24 vs. OL Reign, 10/1 at Washington Spirit Similar to the Reign's victory in North Carolina, the Dash's suffocating 1-0 win over Chicago should serve notice around the league: Houston is a serious contender. One more win for Houston clinches a playoff spot, just like it does for Kansas City. However, KC's got the easier run-in, as the Dash will host the Reign on Saturday before a trip to D.C. to face the Spirit. Going the other way, there just aren't many ways for Houston to miss the playoffs, even if they lose twice. It's still possible, particularly if the Reign, Courage, and Angel City all win on Wednesday, but the Dash are in a situation where they're closer to securing a home playoff game than they are to wondering where it all went wrong. Playoff chances: Party time! Excellent! (guitar noises)

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. San Diego Wave FC (34 points, 10W-4D-6L, +11, 30 GF/19 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 at Orlando Pride, 9/30 vs. NC Courage San Diego didn't let the big occasion get to them as they marked the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium with a 1-0 win. They're back in first place, and like Houston and Kansas City, just need one more win to seal a playoff spot in their first season. They're also in if Angel City and the Courage both drop points. That said, San Diego can't just win two more times and guarantee themselves the Shield. San Diego's maximum of 40 points means that Portland can pass them with three straight wins of their own, while OL Reign could do the same if they win three in a row and make up the goal difference gap involved. If you're a Wave fan, you're backing Gotham and Louisville Wednesday night. Even a draw for both opens up an avenue for San Diego to cap off this amazing debut season with an actual trophy. Playoff chances: Surf's up!

Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

