ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

What are my NWSL team’s playoff chances? Your guide to the last two weeks of the season

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfVYR_0i3bI7L600

There are less than two weeks left in the NWSL regular season, and yet no team has clinched a playoff spot. Only three teams are officially out of the running, and the prospect of a truly bonkers final table — we promise, there is a possible scenario detailed below that is a true mind-melter — is still very much looming over proceedings.

Here, then, is Pro Soccer Wire ‘s breakdown of every team’s situation heading into the last 12 days of the season.

Eliminated: NJ/NY Gotham FC, Racing Louisville, Washington Spirit

For Gotham and Louisville fans...look, we're sorry to have to keep doing this. For the Spirit, despite a second straight win, there were more than a dozen other things they needed to have happen around the league. As we got into last week , Washington took the field Saturday needing 11 games to end with a specific team getting a specific result, plus four more where they needed help in the form of another team not winning a given game, and they needed to make up big goal difference gaps with two different teams. OL Reign put an end to all that by beating North Carolina, guaranteeing that the Spirit can do no better than seventh place. Washington seems to have finally found its confidence with a lead, but it just took too long for that to happen in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMLYd_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

A quick tiebreaker reminder

For 2022, NWSL is applying the following list of tiebreakers to sort out the regular season standings:

  1. Goal differential
  2. Most total wins
  3. Most goals scored
  4. Head-to-head results
  5. Head-to-head most goals scored
  6. Fewest disciplinary points (with points assigned for yellow cards and red cards picked up by an entire team over the year)
  7. If two teams are still tied, the tie is broken by a coin toss. If the tie involves more than two teams, it will be broken by a drawing of lots.

9. Orlando Pride (21 points, 5W-6D-8L, -17 GD, 20 GF/37 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. NC Courage, 9/25 vs. San Diego Wave, 10/1 at OL Reign There have been some reports that Orlando was eliminated after a 2-0 loss to Louisville on the weekend, but they do still have a path to the playoffs. The scenario required for them to qualify is nearly as absurd as the Spirit's was entering last weekend, but there is a set of outcomes that would see them finish in sixth place:

  • Orlando wins all three of their remaining games, taking them up to 30 points
  • Chicago loses both of their remaining games, keeping them on 30 points
  • Angel City beats Chicago in the final game of the regular season, but gets a maximum of one point from their other two games, seeing them finish with 29 or 30 points
  • North Carolina, after losing to Orlando, takes no more than four points from their final two games (they'd finish with somewhere between 25-29 points)
  • Orlando makes up the goal difference gap they have with Chicago, which is a whopping 24 goals
  • If Angel City gets to 30 points, Orlando would also have to make up a 16-goal deficit with them to take the goal difference tiebreaker
All of that adds up to Wednesday's game between the Pride and Courage being very nearly an elimination match for both. Orlando is definitely out with anything less than a win, while NC would be one more loss or one more Chicago win away from being assured an early start to their offseason. Playoff chances: It's only eight specific outcomes and some six- or seven-goal wins, how tough could it be?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrV7_0i3bI7L600 Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

8. North Carolina Courage (25 points, 7W-4D-8L, +7 GD, 40 GF/33 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 at Orlando Pride, 9/24 vs. Gotham FC, 9/30 at San Diego Wave North Carolina's loss to the Reign this weekend has removed some drama in the playoff chase, which is great if you're a team in the top six, and not so great if you're the Courage. The job for the Courage is really tough, but it's not impossible. Here's an example: if North Carolina win their next two games, and San Diego loses to Orlando this coming Sunday, the Courage would be able to jump up into a tie with the Wave — who are currently in first place! — with a win in their last game of the season. They're in trouble, but they're not completely out of it. They've even got ways to qualify if they pick up a draw along the way, and there's even an Orlando-style scenario where they lose once and still squeak in on 31 points. On the other hand, a loss to Orlando Wednesday night opens the door to the Courage being eliminated by Sunday afternoon. North Carolina games have been wild this year, and the must-win aspect seems to guarantee that they're going to get wilder. Playoff chances: Living on the edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKwmb_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Jared Bundick-USA TODAY Sports

7. Angel City FC (26 points, 7W-5D-7L, -1 GD, 20 GF/21 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. Washington Spirit, 9/25 vs. Racing Louisville, 10/2 at Chicago Red Stars Let's start with a fun possibility: Chicago is at Portland this weekend, which is a really tough assignment. If they don't win that one, and Angel City turns two home games in four days into four or six points, the expansion club's trip to Bridgeview on October 2 could well be a one-game playoff with sixth place on the line. There are variables here in the form of the Courage lurking one point back, but it's still an enticing prospect for some serious last-day drama that will be great for neutrals, and utterly nerve-shredding for two fanbases. Still, let's not get ahead of ourselves. If the Reign win in New Jersey on Wednesday, and Angel City fails to beat Washington (a team with only two road losses all year), the chances of two expansion clubs making the playoffs become pretty remote. Angel City isn't in must-win territory just yet, but it's a very plausible possibility that they wake up on Thursday needing two wins and help to have any hope left. Playoff chances: Playoff teams tend to win late-season home games against eliminated teams, so it's time to walk the walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeocC_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

6. Chicago Red Stars (30 points, 8W-6D-6L, +7 GD, 32 GF/25 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 at Portland Thorns, 10/2 vs. Angel City Houston's savvy tactical approach condemned Chicago to a 1-0 road loss this weekend, and with the Reign winning at North Carolina, the Red Stars have fallen to sixth place. That's not ideal, and neither is their remaining schedule: everyone behind Chicago still has a game in hand on them, and the Red Stars' next match is the eternally difficult trip to Portland. Wednesday's matches won't see Chicago drop out of the playoffs (they're four points clear of Angel City, after all), but they could ramp up the pressure on them significantly. However, if they get some help from Washington and Orlando, Chicago will go into the final day of the season with a home game and knowledge of exactly what it's going to take to qualify. Looking up the table, their hopes of an NWSL Shield or first-round bye are slim. It's probably going to take a win at Portland, though it is theoretically possible for them to get up into the top two with a draw there, a win in their finale, and a little bit of help. However, it's probably time to talk about a truly unreal scenario that Chicago helped us realize is possible. Playoff chances: Just don't slip up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY7de_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We could have a seven-team tie for first on 34 points

Please read the sentence above again. It's real, it's strong, and it's my friend . Okay, fine, it's not actually strong, but rather incredibly intricate. It requires some unlikely results (e.g. Gotham beating both Portland and the Reign), but don't get bogged down on that. It's still possible, and we should enjoy it while it lasts. That is, unless you're an Angel City fan. With 26 points and three games to play, there's no combination of outcomes that gets them the required eight points. They can get six, seven, or nine, but if the 34-point chaos scenario does come to pass, there's no room for ACFC. Everyone else in the top eight, though? Buckle up. Here is everything that needs to happen, in chronological order, for seven different teams to finish on 34 points (as a guide, we're including a parenthetical update of where the involved teams would be points-wise after each result):

  • 9/21: OL Reign loses at Gotham (Reign: 31 points)
  • 9/21: NC wins at Orlando (NC: 28 points)
  • 9/21: Portland gets a draw at home vs. Louisville (Thorns: 33 points)
  • 9/24: NC beats Gotham at home (NC: 31 points)
  • 9/24: OL Reign wins at Houston (Reign: 34 points/Dash: 33 points)
  • 9/25: Portland-Chicago ends in a draw (Thorns: 34 points/Chicago: 31 points)
  • 9/25: Kansas City either gets a draw or loses to Washington (KC: 33 or 34 points)
  • 9/25: San Diego loses at Orlando (San Diego: 34 points)
  • 9/30: NC wins at San Diego (NC: 34 points/San Diego: 34 points)
  • 10/1: Portland loses at Gotham (Thorns: 34 points)
  • 10/1: Houston gets a draw at Washington (Dash: 34 points)
  • 10/1: If KC got a draw on 9/25, they must lose at Louisville. If they lost on 9/25, they must draw at Louisville (KC: 34 points)
  • 10/1: Reign lose at home to Orlando (Reign: 34 points)
  • 10/2: Chicago defeats Angel City (Chicago: 34 points)
Revealing this knowledge to the world feels, on some cosmic level, reckless. But, we feel duty-bound to share the prospect of a seven-way tie for the NWSL Shield. Pro Soccer Wire apologizes if revealing this scenario is the final key for any ancient demons to awaken from their slumber.

5. OL Reign (8W-7D-4L, 31 points, +7 GD, 26 GF/19 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 at Gotham FC, 9/24 at Houston Dash, 10/1 vs. Orlando Pride The Reign went to North Carolina and picked up a 2-1 win that really underlines their credentials. It wasn't exactly elegant, but they flew cross-country against a desperate team and still took the three points. That's a strong hint that the star-studded Reign are about to level up at the perfect time. Still, they're not in an easy situation. Wednesday sees them occupied with the second of three road games, all multiple time zones away from home, jammed into seven days. The good news for Seattle? If they can be the 11th straight team to beat Gotham, it would take Angel City and North Carolina both going on three-game winning streaks while the Reign lost their last two games of the season for them to miss the postseason. In fact, should the Reign win this game at Red Bull Arena Wednesday night, they'd be right in the thick of the NWSL Shield race, level with San Diego on points, and possibly even atop the table if Chicago picks up a result at Portland and the Reign hit Gotham for enough goals to leapfrog San Diego on the tiebreaker. Playoff chances: Looking very strong indeed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyI1P_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

4. Portland Thorns (32 points, 8W-8D-3L, +19 GD, 40 GF/21 GA)

Games remaining (3): 9/21 vs. Racing Louisville, 9/25 vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10/1 at Gotham FC We're still going to rate the Thorns as NWSL Shield favorites even after Hailie Mace's last-gasp strike forced Portland to settle for a 1-1 draw on the weekend. The game in hand might result in some heavy legs, but Portland has the depth to rotate, and if Portland just wins every game they have left, they will take the NWSL Shield. The scenarios that see Portland miss the playoffs are thinning out pretty rapidly. It's even possible for the Thorns to win a game in here and still miss the playoffs, but these are remote scenarios (especially because of that gaudy +19 goal difference). They're not 100% in, but pencil them in for a playoff game, and probably one at home to boot. Playoff chances: Pretty much a lock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZGGn_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas City Current (33 points, 9W-6D-5L, -2 GD, 26 GF/28 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 vs. Washington Spirit, 10/1 at Racing Louisville The Current have fallen to third after this weekend's results, but snatching that stoppage-time equalizer against Portland kept their hopes of securing a first-round bye alive and well. That doesn't mean they're particularly strong candidates to finish first or second, though. While KC's schedule is favorable — they host a Spirit side on its third game in a week, and then finish up the season at Louisville — they're still a) giving a game away to Portland, b) behind San Diego by a point, and c) their goal difference is going to hamper them in any tiebreaker situation. It's at this point where we should also note that in the seven-team pile-up scenario, KC's goal difference would almost certainly see them be the unlucky team to miss the playoffs. However, that's good news in a way: plotting a scenario where the Current are outside the top six is difficult, even when you assume two straight losses for them. If Kansas City can win one more time this year, they're mathematically assured of a playoff berth. Playoff chances: Hope they've been practicing their celebrations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIGZS_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Dash (33 points, 9W-6D-5L, +9 GD, 33 GF/24 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/24 vs. OL Reign, 10/1 at Washington Spirit Similar to the Reign's victory in North Carolina, the Dash's suffocating 1-0 win over Chicago should serve notice around the league: Houston is a serious contender. One more win for Houston clinches a playoff spot, just like it does for Kansas City. However, KC's got the easier run-in, as the Dash will host the Reign on Saturday before a trip to D.C. to face the Spirit. Going the other way, there just aren't many ways for Houston to miss the playoffs, even if they lose twice. It's still possible, particularly if the Reign, Courage, and Angel City all win on Wednesday, but the Dash are in a situation where they're closer to securing a home playoff game than they are to wondering where it all went wrong. Playoff chances: Party time! Excellent! (guitar noises)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9w9R_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. San Diego Wave FC (34 points, 10W-4D-6L, +11, 30 GF/19 GA)

Games remaining (2): 9/25 at Orlando Pride, 9/30 vs. NC Courage San Diego didn't let the big occasion get to them as they marked the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium with a 1-0 win. They're back in first place, and like Houston and Kansas City, just need one more win to seal a playoff spot in their first season. They're also in if Angel City and the Courage both drop points. That said, San Diego can't just win two more times and guarantee themselves the Shield. San Diego's maximum of 40 points means that Portland can pass them with three straight wins of their own, while OL Reign could do the same if they win three in a row and make up the goal difference gap involved. If you're a Wave fan, you're backing Gotham and Louisville Wednesday night. Even a draw for both opens up an avenue for San Diego to cap off this amazing debut season with an actual trophy. Playoff chances: Surf's up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRk2e_0i3bI7L600 Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4

{"id":24280,"date":"2022-09-25T06:00:03","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T10:00:03","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d24280","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d24280"},"modified":"2022-09-25T02:04:26","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T06:04:26","password":"","slug":"best-photos-from-around-the-big-ten-in-week-4","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/best-photos-from-around-the-big-ten-in-week-4/","title":{"raw":"Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4","rendered":"Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4"},"content":{"raw":"From a beautiful fall afternoon in Happy Valley to a blackout in Columbus, Ohio, the Big Ten was full of terrific photo opportunities during the final weekend of September college football. The action on the field varied in terms of competitiveness around the conference as well, and there are some mixed feelings about some of the uniforms we saw on display this weekend. But it was a fine way to close out the September schedule and prepare for what should be an...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Game Playoff#Chronological Order#Orlando Pride#Nj
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Oregon’s insane 44-41 comeback win vs. Washington State

That’s not quite how we expected the Oregon Ducks to come out of Pullman with a victory, but in the end, the result is all that matters. After what was an incredibly frustrating and at times ugly game for the Ducks, Dan Lanning and his squad found a way to pull it out in the end, thanks to a 50-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin that gave Oregon a three-point lead with under two minutes to go. For good measure, Mase Funa got the defense on the board with a pick-six after that to erase all doubt. It’s safe to say that, through all of the highs and lows, Duck Twitter had a field day. Here are some of the best reactions throughout what was a roller coaster of a game. Atlanta not a road game?https://twitter.com/AddictedToQuack/status/1573763416418058240Early struggles in red zonehttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1573774141693775873Play-Calling woeshttps://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1573774615310209026Mario is that you?https://twitter.com/Erik_Gundersen/status/1573774117559586818Pac-12 refs in mid-season formhttps://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1573779963743969285Pac-12 refs are unmatchedhttps://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/1573780468247699456Bad Bo Nix returnshttps://twitter.com/Ryan_Kostecka/status/1573784123457429504A rightful rulinghttps://twitter.com/DuckSports/status/1573782386193895424Mid-Game Gradeshttps://twitter.com/Qb11Sd/status/1573774734688329728Red Zone Struggleshttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1573805921259909121More Red Zone Struggleshttps://twitter.com/DanRubenstein/status/1573775809508163587Bo Nixhttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1573820421367300096Great teams coverhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1573820805720735744Never change Washington Statehttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1573821013150044160Sideline Reactionhttps://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/1573821178112004096The best play in footballhttps://twitter.com/IanKarmel/status/1573820667933249536The Good Bo Nixhttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1573822763294507009An Ice Cold Takehttps://twitter.com/OldTakesExposed/status/1573822425401270272WSU fans one of a kindhttps://twitter.com/danegado/status/1573821492072415233The backdoor, backdoor coverhttps://twitter.com/notthefakeSVP/status/1573823499352915988Pain for an Oregon bettorhttps://twitter.com/br_betting/status/157382252133760204811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame rocks North Carolina: the best photos

Notre Dame moved to 2-2 with a dominating performance over North Carolina on Saturday, a 45-32 final that was nowhere near as close as the final score indicates. The Fighting Irish offense did what it needed to do against a defensive unit that has struggled mightily in 2022 as North Carolina was handed it’s first loss of the year.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Things started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play saw big time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Pac-12 refs big blunder that gave WSU extra plays

Just when you think the Pac-12 Conference has fixed its referee problem, they seem to just get worse. In the second quarter of the Oregon-Washington State game, the officials lost track of the down situation and ultimately the Cougars lost a down. But instead of fixing it right then and there, they waited for two plays where WSU eventually had to punt. You’re not supposed to be able to go back a couple of plays and pretty much go back in time that far to correct something like that. So after the Ducks had received a punt, Washington State was able to have a 3rd-and-17 all over again. Fortunately for Oregon, it didn’t cost the Ducks as WSU failed to convert the third down, again, and had to punt, again. On the telecast, official “expert” claims the replay official can determine something like this as long as possession didn’t change hands. Did it did change hands with the punt and no one has ever seen a situation like this before. Only in the Pac-12. Bad even for the Pac-12https://twitter.com/DuckSports/status/1573781435202555905Difficult to explainhttps://twitter.com/MikeDugar/status/1573781001654116353A snack worthy of KidSportshttps://twitter.com/DSArivals/status/1573781718280343553Nothing newhttps://twitter.com/Kboes45/status/1573781664521945088A play-by-playhttps://twitter.com/SBNation/status/1573781457403023361New ruleshttps://twitter.com/RivalsWoody/status/1573782188218269701Tater Saladhttps://twitter.com/Moonbutt1966/status/157378065919340134411
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars

{"id":30142,"date":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","guid":{"rendered":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142","raw":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142"},"modified":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","password":"","slug":"photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars/","title":{"raw":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars","rendered":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars"},"content":{"raw":"It was a perfect day in Pullman, a place that could be a bit on the frosty side of things. The schedule makers were kind by having Oregon open Pac-12 play in the Palouse in the middle of September and in the day.\r\n\r\nBy the time the game ended, however, it was the Cougars fans that became frosty as they watched their team cough up a late 34-22 lead and see the Ducks weasel out of Martin Stadium with...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football vs. Notre Dame: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The 3-0 North Carolina Tar Heels will host 1-2 Notre Dame this Saturday in Chapel Hill, a big game to kickoff UNC’s Power 5 schedule the rest of the way. UNC comes into this game on a four-game losing streak to the Fighting Irish. The last time North Carolina was victorious against Notre Dame was 2008 when the Tar Heels beat the Fighting Irish 29-24.  . This game has been UNC’s most anticipated all season, with a win boosting their chances of being ranked. However, Notre Dame’s slow start has dampened that reality and created an opportunity for North Carolina to show...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy