ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'

The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Nbcuniversal#Nbc#Los Angeles Times#Hfpa
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Congressman’s creepy Nia Long tweet

Things are not going well for American actress Nia Long. Her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, got suspended for the season on Friday after an “inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship” with a female staffer. Worse, the Celtics had known for months about Udoka cheating on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy