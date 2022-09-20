ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Wildfire alert: Washburn Fire update 2022-09-20

 4 days ago
Washburn Fire – Suppression Repair

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 15:29:15

Incident is 100% contained.

The Washburn Fire is 100% contained. Some interior smokes may be visible. Crews continue to patrol regularly. Tip Line: If you were near the Mariposa Grove on July 7, 2022, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB).     Call/Text: (888) 653-0009               Email: nps_isb@nps.gov           Online: www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm

History and Ecology of Mariposa Grove / Giant Sequoias: Located in the southern portion of Yosemite, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and is home to over 500 mature giant sequoias. The national park idea is rooted in the Mariposa Grove. In 1864 President Lincoln signed legislation protecting the Mariposa Grove and Yosemite Valley for "public use, resort, and recreation."  For the first time in our nation's history, the federal government set aside scenic natural areas to be protected for the benefit of future generations. Later added to Yosemite National Park in 1906, the Mariposa Grove is a popular destination within the park.  For more information, please visit the Yosemite National Park's Mariposa Grove Webpage The giant sequoias of the Mariposa Grove have avoided serious damage from the Washburn Fire. Most of these trees are over 2000 years old and have experienced fire many times throughout their lives.  Fire Ecology of Yosemite National Park.  Sequoias trees, forest condition and resource protection efforts.

