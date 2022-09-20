ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-09-20

 4 days ago
Skidder

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:50:58

Incident is 5% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire, located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, is currently 208 acres in size. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping with short crown runs. The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines are being put in place and contain percentage information will be updated when the lines are complete and holding. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Clearing operations
Fire Operations
Fire operations near the handline/hose lay areas
Kalama Fire Public meeting Sept. 12, 2022
Kalama Fire operations meeting
Firefighters digging a fire line on Kalama Fire
Fire operations at Kalama Horse Camp
220910 Kalama Fire Picture

