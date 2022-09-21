Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-21

Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920

Incident is 51% contained.

With continuing warmer weather, drying of light fuels, and shifting, gusty winds, fire activity within the fire perimeter might increase. Residents may see smoke develop as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed. These smokes are continuously being monitored by air or ground resources, with crews still engaged on the southeast flank where safe to do so.

In the Diamond Creek, Stormy Creek, Bob Moore, Morning Glory, Savage Ranch and Wallace Creek structure protection areas, pumps were removed, and hose lay were left in place. The removal of the pumps was done to protect them from freezing and, if necessary, can quickly be reinstalled for structure protection. Firefighters and heavy equipment operators will be working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement plans of action for suppression repair operations. Suppression repair objectives are to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions. We will continue working with local ranchers to identify their cattle and removing them from the fire area as quickly and safely as possible.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18

Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Alpine IHC near Stormy Peak on September 17

Fire effects around UP Lake from the air on 9/16

Aerial views of Div M on SE side of the fire 9/16

Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16

Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16

Down trees over powerlines. (Michael De Fries)

