ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Horse Fire update 2022-09-20

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdSPf_0i3bHjdY00
Crews Load into Jet Boats 9/12/2022

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:53:42

Incident is 0% contained.

The Horse fire located approximately 5½ miles northwest of Corn Creek on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.  It was reported on September 8, 2022, at 1306 MDT. The fire is burning in lodgepole, fir, and snags.  The fire is being managed under a point protection strategy.  Fire managers are assessing values at risk in the vicinity of the fire and are establishing management action points to trigger specified actions to protect those values. 

View Horse Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GTje_0i3bHjdY00
Horse Creek Bridge Wrap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FYgf_0i3bHjdY00
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9U8s_0i3bHjdY00
Horse Fire Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaWHL_0i3bHjdY00
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDHNR_0i3bHjdY00
Horse Fire Recon From September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOKMf_0i3bHjdY00
Horse Fire September 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwzp0_0i3bHjdY00
Horse Fire September 8

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera

POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Fir#Horse Fire#Mdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

394
Followers
238
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy