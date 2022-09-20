Washington Wildfire alert: Boulder Mountain Fire update 2022-09-20

RAWS retardant

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:02:35

Incident is 74% contained.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, 9 miles northwest of Cusick, Washington. The fire is burning on Federal, State, and Private land. The terrain is difficult and the fire is burning in heavy timber, slash, and beetle infested trees.

View Boulder Mountain Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Digging line, pc Josh Etringer, DNR

Heavy Equipment

Dust Abatement pc: Greg Orr HR

Boulder Mountain Fire Sept 13

Boulder Mountain Fire Sept 13

Boulder Mountain Fire Water Handling Sept 13

Boulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment Sept 13

Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment

Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment

Boulder Mountain Fire Activity Sept 10