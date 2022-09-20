ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cusick, WA

Washington Wildfire alert: Boulder Mountain Fire update 2022-09-20

Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
RAWS retardant

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:02:35

Incident is 74% contained.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, 9 miles northwest of Cusick, Washington. The fire is burning on Federal, State, and Private land. The terrain is difficult and the fire is burning in heavy timber, slash, and beetle infested trees.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Digging line, pc Josh Etringer, DNR
Heavy Equipment
Dust Abatement pc: Greg Orr HR
Boulder Mountain Fire Sept 13
Boulder Mountain Fire Sept 13
Boulder Mountain Fire Water Handling Sept 13
Boulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment Sept 13
Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment
Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment
Boulder Mountain Fire Activity Sept 10
Boulder Mountain Fire Aircraft

Washington Incident News

