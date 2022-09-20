Montana Wildfire alert: Mill Lake Fire update 2022-09-20

Blodgett Lake Fire Interview

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:21:40

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mill Lake Fire started by lightning on August 29th, located approx. two miles east of Mill Lake and eight miles west of the Mill Creek Trailhead.

Fire behavior and activity on the Mill Lake up Mill Canyon west of Corvallis increased September 3rd due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. The fire is burning into a heavy fuel component (timber) on the north side of Mill Canyon. Pushed by strong westerly winds, the fire made a one mile run with spotting occurring up to 3/4 mile ahead of the main fire.

Due to the difficult terrain and no landing locations for a helicopter, the fire is not currently staffed. The steep and rugged terrain combined with the presence of snag trees, limits the ability to safely place firefighters directly on the fire at this time.

There is a road closure and several trail closures for public safety. On September 14, 2022 Northern Rockies IMT 1 under Incident Commander Doug Turman took command of the Incident

View Mill Lake Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Blodgett Lake Fire Aviation Assets

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Crk Trailhead Tim Love

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Crk Trailhead-Tim Love

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Creek Trailhead-1

Blodgett Lake Fire East Flank

Blodgett Lake Fire from Blodgett Creek

Blodgett Lake September 10, 2022

Aerial View

Aerial Photo taken 9/5

Aerial Photo taken 9/5