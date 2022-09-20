ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Montana Wildfire alert: Lemonade Fire update 2022-09-20

 4 days ago
Example of heavy fuels or debris

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:00:43

Incident is 90% contained.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, ground and air resources responded to a lightning caused wildfire 21 miles west of Kalispell, Montana, near the community of Marion burning in heavy timber. The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, and fire managers have looked for opportunities to go direct where possible. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has managed the fire since September 5. On Wednesday, September 14, a Tally Lakes Ranger District Type 4 organization assumed command of the fire at 7:00 am.  

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Crews constructing handline around the fire
Crews working to clear debris
Tree with root system damage from the fire
Firefighter on the line in Div Z on the Lemonade F
Tree Torching on Div Z Lemonade Fire
Lemonade Fire from aircraft 9/2/22

