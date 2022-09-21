ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Trail Ridge Fire update 2022-09-21

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
Trail Ridge Fire from Sula Work Station - 9/6/22

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 18:55:57

Incident is 50% contained.

 

 On August 25th, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST, the Dillon Interagency Dispatch Center was notified of a possible fire.  The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) Fire Personnel responded and confirmed a fire located approximately 4.5 miles north of Hogan Cabin, on the Wisdom District of the BNF. The Trail Ridge Fire was assessed to be approximately 13.5 acres, burning about 0.25 miles away from the Continental Divide Trail (CDT), between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail. Fire Crews are working to identify potential control locations in the difficult terrain utilizing natural barriers, existing trails, and roads.   The fire is burning in a remote, rugged area of the 2000 Mussigbrod Fire burned area, with a large component of standing dead trees and heavy dead and down.

View Trail Ridge Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Taken from 106 FS Road - 9/6/22
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire

