Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-21

Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 18:59:34

Incident is 53% contained.

With continuing warmer weather, drying of light fuels, and shifting, gusty winds, fire activity within the fire perimeter might increase. Residents may see smoke develop as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed. These smokes are continuously being monitored by air or ground resources, with crews still engaged on the southeast flank where safe to do so.Yesterday, minimal interior fire activity was observed during reconnaissance of the Owl Fire. It will continue to be monitored for any heat sources.

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Owl Fire photos from September 18

Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17

Pacer the Boat Dog

Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022

Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness