Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-21

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Izf6r_0i3bHcST00
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 18:59:34

Incident is 53% contained.

 With continuing warmer weather, drying of light fuels, and shifting, gusty winds, fire activity within the fire perimeter might increase. Residents may see smoke develop as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed. These smokes are continuously being monitored by air or ground resources, with crews still engaged on the southeast flank where safe to do so.Yesterday, minimal interior fire activity was observed during reconnaissance of the Owl Fire. It will continue to be monitored for any heat sources. 

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uxbxe_0i3bHcST00
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMPcR_0i3bHcST00
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv1e6_0i3bHcST00
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbEu8_0i3bHcST00
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjEHj_0i3bHcST00
Owl Fire photos from September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vFEV_0i3bHcST00
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bwg5t_0i3bHcST00
Owl Aerial pictures from Saturday, September 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN1gL_0i3bHcST00
Pacer the Boat Dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSZNC_0i3bHcST00
Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSpeg_0i3bHcST00
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Z4Ib_0i3bHcST00
Crews Hiking into Owl Fire to Prep Lines

#Horse#Reconnaissance#The Owl Fire#Owl Aerial
Idaho Incident News

