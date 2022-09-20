Idaho Wildfire alert: Williams Creek Fire update 2022-09-20

Fire Crews at Morning Briefing

Last updated: Tue, 20 Sep 2022 14:53:08

Incident is 75% contained.

The Williams Creek Fire was detected August 29 and is located on the Red River Ranger District approximately five miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness. Ground and aerial firefighting resources responded with aggressive initial attack at time of detection, but the fire growth outpaced these efforts. A point protection strategy has been implemented to protect the community of Orogrande and other values at risk.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Community Meeting in Orogrande

An Aerial View of Smoke on the Williams Creek Fire

Crews Work To Remove Hazard Trees near Orogrande

Slow Down

Fire Officials working on Williams fire operations

Williams Creek Fire 9 3 2022