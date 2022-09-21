Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Massachusetts people killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two Massachusetts people were killed in a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning in Windsor, Connecticut. State Police identified the victims as Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, of Brighton, and James L. Bowen, 25, of East Longmeadow. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
westernmassnews.com
Witness recalls shots fired incident 1,000 feet from West Springfield school
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, police arrested a man who shot a gun in a neighborhood, just 1,000 feet away from a local school Thursday morning. One neighbor caught some of it on video and shared it with Western Mass News. She said she is still a little shaken up.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested after threat that prompted West Springfield school delay
The Big E has a large amount of food vendors and entertainment, but the fair also features a number of vendors from which you can shop. West Springfield public schools opened on a two-hour delay Thursday because of a threat that prompted heavy police presence. Some pets unaccounted for following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
westernmassnews.com
Friday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Comments / 0