Palmer, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
STURBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Palmer, MA
Palmer, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
WTNH

2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday morning news update

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

